Samuel Fazioli went to bed Saturday not knowing if he was going to run the Clarence DeMar marathon the next day.
The Derry native woke up at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, saw the weather was nice, and won the race in 2:23:56, just six minutes slower than the race record set in 1983.
“I said, ‘If I wake up and I feel OK, I’m going to do it,’ ” Fazioli said. “And that’s literally what I did.
“I had it rough the last 10 kilometers, but I was pretty consistent up to 20 and then I hit the wall,” Fazioli added. “I think I was kind of underprepared for this coming in. “I feel great about it, though. It’s always fun winning.”
Monadnock Region runners won the other three races. Cara Weiner of Keene won the women’s full in 3:03:42, while Thomas Paquette of Keene won his sixth DeMar half marathon in 1:15:08 and Tiffany Seppala of Rindge won the women’s half marathon in 1:26:39.
This is Fazioli’s first time running the DeMar, but he’s run 23 others, including every Boston Marathon since 2013, except for 2017.
Fazoli has run marathons all across the country, including Texas and California, and noted the beauty of the course here in Keene.
“Running along the stream the entire way was a lot of fun,” Fazioli said. “It’s right up there. I love all New England races, and this is right up there with all of them.”
Fazioli missed his personal best time by about four seconds. His fastest marathon was the Houston Marathon, which he ran in 2:19:51 back in January.
“It’s tough with the hills,” Fazioli said. “The marathon is always hard. … It’s such a hard distance. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Fazioli, 30, said he started running as a sophomore at Northeastern University and was inspired after volunteering for the Boston Marathon.
“I got better and better every year and got obsessed with it,” Fazioli said. “Now that’s all I do. Run and work.”
Weiner, 28, set her personal best on Sunday. She said her next goal is break three hours.
“It was a tough ending, but it was a good day,” Weiner said. “First half went spot-on. Even after that — like 18 [miles] — then we went through that cemetery section. I think I blacked out the last time I did it because I do not remember that. After that, I was just like, ‘Keep your head down, lock it in and just go.’ So the end was pretty tough but overall I felt strong.”
She said Sunday marked her 11th marathon and second running of the DeMar. She also ran it in 2019, finishing third in the women’s marathon. She set her personal best in that 2019 race, then broke it by four minutes Sunday.
“Still work to be done, but it was a good day,” Weiner said. “It’s a fast course, there are just a couple hills you have to pay attention to.”
Sunday also marked her first marathon win. So, how does it feel to get the first win?
“I don’t know yet,” Weiner said after the race. “It felt like any other one where you finish and you’re just like, ‘Thank God it’s done.’
“It’s just special to be at home and have lots of friends around,” Weiner added. “I’ll probably pick it up later when I see pictures and stuff.”
Both winners were sure to give props to race director Alan Stroshine and the rest of the team for putting on the race.
“I’ve never seen so many volunteers out,” Fazioli said. “I was happy about that. … They did such a great job. I never had a question about where I was going to turn. They did a great job leading. Lead bikers were awesome, volunteers were awesome, so many water spots. So I definitely want to give them props. Really appreciated it. It was a lot of fun.”
“This one is so well-organized,” Weiner said. “I think the energy in Keene is so fun around this day. … It’s super special to have people all over the place and see all the familiar places that you usually run. … I really appreciate this community and the whole crew and the whole town for coming out.”
