It was a different kind of win for the Keene State men’s basketball team Friday night against Emerson College, but a win’s a win.
A slow first half offensively had the Owls behind on the scoreboard at halftime for the first time this season, but Keene State rallied to grind out a 62-54 win over the Eagles at Spaulding Gym.
Normally a team that relies on its potent offense, Keene State had to lean on its defense Friday — particularly in the first half — to help overcome the team’s slow start. The Owls (11-0, 3-0 LEC) forced 12 turnovers. While senior Jeff Hunter anchored the defense in the paint, he had a supporting cast around the perimeter that made sure every one of Emerson’s shots was contested.
“This is one where defense definitely won us that game,” said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain. “That obviously hasn’t happened yet [this season]. We’re pretty dynamic offensively. So it was nice to show that when we need it, we can rely on that to help us as well.”
The Owls — ranked No. 6 in the nation — shot 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) and 2-for-13 (15.4 percent) from long range in the first half and found themselves behind, 29-28, after 20 minutes.
Keene State forced seven turnovers in the first half, including one in the final 30 seconds which led to a bucket by sophomore Octavio Brito at the buzzer. Down three in the final 30 seconds, Keene State used its full-court press to force a turnover, and after Brito missed a three-pointer, he got his own rebound and scored a layup as the clock hit zero to cut the deficit to one.
The Owls scored four quick points to start the second half to take a small lead, but Emerson (5-6) again kept within arm’s reach.
The teams went back and forth, with Keene State holding onto its slim lead for much of the second half. Neither team found the run it needed to pull ahead, but Mason Jean Baptiste’s three-pointer with 47 seconds left gave the Owls enough breathing room to finish on top.
“I was wide open on the top of the key, stepped into it,” Jean Baptiste said. “Shoutout to [my teammates]. They’re always giving me the confidence and courage to take those shots. … That’s probably the best look I had all night, so there was no pressure to knock it down.”
Jean Baptiste finished with 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting, no shot bigger than that three-pointer. He also hit five of his six free throws, including a handful of important ones in the final seconds. He recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds to complement with his scoring.
“We knew [Emerson] was a good team coming into it,” Jean Baptiste said. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We knew whenever we had that little chance to break away, we had to take it.”
Jean Baptiste was also a big part of the defensive production, which held Emerson’s offense (averaging 74.3 points per game) to just 54 points.
“That’s what we base our team off of is defense,” Jean Baptiste said. “We know if we really lock in on defense, it’s going to be hard to stop us on offense. … It’s going to be a double-edged sword.”
Jeff Hunter also recorded a double-double, his eighth in 11 games. He scored 16 points and came down with 16 rebounds. He also had four blocks to contribute to the strong defensive performance from the Owls.
Brito scored a game-high 17 points.
Jarred Houston — Emerson’s 6-foot-10 center — led the way for Emerson, scoring 14 points and gave the Owls fits in the paint. He had six blocks and came down with 20 rebounds. He battled with Hunter in the paint for much of the night, neither giving the other much room to work.
“Awesome matchup of the big guys,” Cain said. “Nothing was easy for either guy. … Proud of Jeff with that matchup. That’s a really physical player. We basically said, ‘You’re one-on-one, good luck.’ And he did a tremendous job.”
Because of the holiday break, Friday marked the Owls’ first game in 20 days. The team got together occasionally for conditioning workouts throughout break, but there was no game action for two and half weeks.
“It felt good to get back,” Jean Baptiste said. “I’m pretty sure guys are feeling much better now that we got this one out of the way. Ready to move on to next practice and get better.”
Keene State travels to UMass-Dartmouth (3-7, 2-0 LEC) on Wednesday to kick off the new year. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The Owls then host Wester Connecticut (10-0, 2-0 LEC) next Saturday Jan. 7, and then Keene State will be in the meat of its schedule.
“It’s the heart of our season here,” Cain said. “It’ll be a nice test for our team and it’s something we’re excited for. Obviously, we love winning here, but regardless of the outcome, I think it’s going to tell us a lot about our team. ... I think we’re going to learn a lot about our team over the next couple weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.