NEWPORT — When you get a David vs. Goliath-type matchup, every so often it pays off to be David.
The Fall Mountain football team — coming in as a heavy underdog — took down Division IV powerhouse and reigning champion Newport, 21-6, in the NHIAA D-IV semifinals Saturday afternoon in Newport.
The Wildcats' defensive line — anchored by senior Quinn Healy — set the tone for the entire day, sacking Newport’s quarterback four times and forcing three turnovers.
Healy and company continuously disrupted plays in the backfield and, outside of one drive at the end of the first half, kept the run-heavy Newport offense at bay.
“We always showed glimpses of what we could do if our defensive line stepped up, and we brought that today,” Healy said. “And it was consistent. We didn’t give them much the whole game.”
“That was the key, winning in the trenches,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney. “They’re a run-first football team, so that was our plan. If we were going to beat them, we knew we had to control the line of scrimmage."
While Newport struggled mightily on offense, Fall Mountain senior Luke Gay — who finished with 107 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns — led the Wildcats on sustained offensive drives to keep the ball in Fall Mountain’s possession.
“He’s evolved so much from his junior to senior year in terms of confidence,” Binney said. “I told him on Friday, ‘We’re going to win this football game if you play like the best player on the football field, because that’s what you are.’ And he did. Really happy he’s on my team.”
Gay was helped out by his defense and special teams, with three Fall Mountain drives starting inside the Newport 20-yard line. Two came because of a turnover, the other from a long punt return from Brady Elliott, who really got involved with the offense in the second half.
“It puts a lot of the momentum in our direction,” Gay said. “We stop them deep in their end, it gives everyone the momentum to drive it in.”
Newport’s only real momentum came on its lone scoring drive, a 39-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half set up by a Fall Mountain fumble.
That drive saw the Tigers’ Karter Pollari rip off runs of 10 and 11 yards, and two 6-yard runs, to keep the chains moving down the field.
Even with the efficient ball movement, the Tigers almost ran out of time at the end of the half, but sophomore quarterback Kyle Ashley pushed through Fall Mountain defenders and into the end zone from seven yards out to tie the game at six with just nine seconds in the half.
Even with the ballgame knotted at six, it felt like Fall Mountain was in control. And they continued that in the second half.
The Wildcats got the ball to start the second half and Gay led his team on a 56-yard touchdown drive to snag the lead and momentum right back.
After the Fall Mountain defense forced a Newport punt, the offense came out on the field and put together another sustained drive, overcoming multiple penalties to convert on 1st- and 2nd-and-longs.
The Wildcats came up empty on that drive, but they chewed up 6:39 of game time and left just 10 seconds in the quarter. Fall Mountain had the ball for 10:16 of the 12-minute third quarter.
On Newport’s next drive — which bled into the fourth quarter — Fall Mountain junior Zach Patch intercepted a ball that was tipped at the line and ran it all the way back to the Newport 15-yard-line.
All of a sudden, Fall Mountain had the opportunity to take a two-possession lead with just 9:20 left in regulation.
Instead, the Wildcats fumbled on the goal line giving Newport a chance to get back into the game.
But again, the Fall Mountain defense came through, forcing a turnover on downs which Gay and the Wildcat offense took advantage of, scoring the dagger touchdown with 4:30 left in the game, a 7-yard touchdown run from Gay to make it 21-6.
“We knew if we put one more in, we just had to hold them and the game was over,” Gay said. “So there was a lot of drive to put that last one in and hold them on defense.”
When Brady Elliott made a fourth-down stop on Newport’s ensuing possession, he enthusiastically skipped back to the sideline, seemingly understanding that the Wildcats were right on the doorstep of an enormous upset.
Brady Elliott makes a late 4th down stop and the Wildcats are in business. pic.twitter.com/Up3dkWOVio— Christopher Detwiler (@Chris_Detwiler) November 6, 2021
After taking over on downs, Fall Mountain ran out the final 2:29, and the sideline — and the Wildcat crowd — erupted.
David had beaten Goliath.
Newport was 7-0 on the season coming into Saturday, with its only loss over the last two years coming as a 7-6 defeat to DII Lebanon. The Tigers outscored their opponents 210-57 this year, including a 35-0 win over Fall Mountain earlier this season.
“Being undefeated was our nemesis today,” said Newport head coach John Proper. “[Fall Mountain] came in with nothing to lose. They came in as the underdog. They wanted it more. They outplayed us and they outcoached us in all facets and it showed.”
With the win, Fall Mountain earns a spot in the D-IV state championship game — its second title game appearance in three years.
“This is who we thought we could be,” Binney added. “We had some trouble the first time we saw [Newport]. Now we have our personnel right and they just played hard from the first snap to the last.”
Waiting for the Wildcats is 7-1 Somersworth, who beat Epping-Newmarket, 34-12, in their semifinal matchup on Saturday.
Somersworth beat Fall Mountain in their regular season matchup, 34-6.
The state championship will be next Saturday at 1 p.m. with a location yet to be determined.
“They’re excited to go to the state championship,” Binney said. “I’m sure it’ll set in eventually.”