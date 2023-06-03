SWANZEY CENTER — Fastball.
Fastball.
Fastball.
Rinse, repeat, ballgame.
After allowing two runs in his first inning of relief in the sixth, Monadnock's Ben Dean buckled down in the seventh and simply blew Belmont away.
Three strikeouts on nine pitches — all heaters. An immaculate inning and an exclamation of a finish as the Huskies punched their ticket to the Division III semifinals with a 4-3 win on Saturday on Old Homestead Highway.
Top-seeded Monadnock (17-0) will face No. 4 Campbell, 4-2 winners over Prospect Mountain on Saturday on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Robbie Mills Field in Laconia.
Dean took a slow walk to the mound before the seventh inning and, on an April-like afternoon in Swanzey Center, turned up the heat on a game that got interesting in a hurry after he entered in the sixth.
The junior flamethrower relieved Cam Olivo — the Division III Player of the Year — who went five innings and allowed one run on two hits and a walk. Belmont's lone run off Olivo came when Jaxon Embree scored from second on a wild pitch that Dean — the Huskies' starting catcher — could not locate.
In the sixth, the first seven pitches Dean threw were outside the zone. After a leadoff walk, two wild pitches and two errors allowed a pair of Belmont runs to come across, Dean composed himself to strikeout Michael Collette and Matt Kresnecki to escape a one-out jam and strand the tying run at second base.
After throwing 23 pitches in the frame, Dean was back in the bullpen between innings with catcher Matt Warner.
The Division III Pitcher of the Year, Dean didn't waste a single pitch in the seventh.
"I just had to reset, get my command back," Dean said. "After I came out of the bullpen, my dad came over to talk to me. We had a little moment there. He just told me to settle down, that I was built for this and I could handle the pressure. I went out there, got in my groove, and it was over."
Monadnock coach Tom Cote showed no hesitation in turning to Dean up three despite Olivo's pitch count being well under control. Olivo threw just 63 pitches. After winning two straight state titles and 42 consecutive games, who could argue with the Huskies' skipper?
"Ben's the Pitcher of the Year, we have confidence in both [Dean and Olivo]," said Cote. "Cam mentioned he was a little tight so I didn't hesitate. . . . We have two guys that we know can get it done and everyone knows that and is confident in that."
Monadnock got on the board in the first inning. After Olivo doubled to the left-center gap with one out, senior Joe Lotito turned on a first-pitch fastball for a two-out, two-run home run off Anakin Underhill.
Just hours after walking across the stage at graduation Saturday morning, Lotito's feet barely touched the ground as he floated the 90-feet from third to home to meet his teammates.
His first season in the Huskies starting lineup, it was Lotito's first varsity home run.
"To be honest I don't even remember stepping in the box, and the next thing I knew the ball was over the left field fence," said Lotito. "I don't remember any of it. Pretty sure I blacked out and the Lord just took over."
"The mentality has always been bat on the ball and keep it fair," Lotito added. "If it's fair it can be a hit. Today, the ball just flew a little further."
After Belmont got one back in the second, Olivo and Underhill were locked in a pitcher's duel. The Red Raiders' towering sophomore right hander kept the Huskies at bay with a plus-fastball and a biting slider that he fed multiple doses of to the middle of Monadnock's order. He went the distance in taking the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
Freshman Koby Kidney, who tripled in the second, gave the Huskies insurance in the fourth. After Ethan Brown reached on a fielder's choice and Alden Gibson walked, Kidney ripped a full-count offering with two outs off the left field scoreboard — which is in play — for a two-run double.
"Koby has been doing it for us all season. He had 25 RBI for us in the regular season," said Cote. "He gets big hits. He focuses in on the moment when we need him the most. He's a dirt dog. The kid just grinds right in there and has this laser focus that you can't teach kids. He's going to be good for us for a long time."
Monadnock heads into the semifinals with all pitchers available. Olivo and Dean are likely to both be used on Wednesday. If they can stay under 75 pitches, they also would available to pitch in Saturday's state final.
"First, we have to win," said Cote.
Campbell is 16-2 and did not play Monadnock in the regular season.
"It's gonna be a dog fight from here on out, so we gotta be ready," said Dean. "The team that makes the least mistakes is going to come out on top."
