Dan Robel has been working towards this for a long time.
The Keene native and 2001 Keene High graduate, who has been coaching soccer for 13 years, will now step into his new role as head coach of the KHS boys soccer team.
“This is it. Now I’m where I want to be, and it feels good. It feels natural,” Robel said at a recent practice. “It feels right.”
Robel started his coaching career with the Chesterfield soccer program in 2009 and spent seven years at the helm, also doing baseball coaching at the start of his tenure. Baseball was the sport that he originally wanted to coach, Robel said, but he used the soccer opening as his “in” at Chesterfield — and then stuck with it.
“It worked out that way,” Robel said. “I wound up getting both jobs after a couple years, then I said, ‘I don’t want to do baseball anymore, I just want to coach soccer.’ ”
He came to Keene High as the freshman team head coach after his seven years at Chesterfield, then moved to Hanover High School to do some coaching for two years there.
Then COVID hit.
After he did some volunteer coaching, he saw the head coaching opening at Keene High in 2021 and jumped on it. He was a finalist, but it was Matt Schmidt who earned the job last year. That didn’t discourage Robel at all.
“I told Mike [Atkins, KHS athletic director] at the time, ‘You didn’t give me the job and that’s fine, but I’m not going to coach anywhere else, so when this job opens up again, I’ll be here again,’ ” Robel said.
With Schmidt focusing more of his time coaching at Keene State College, the job opened up again this year — and Robel was ready for the opportunity. It couldn’t have worked out better for Robel.
“I’m not looking to move on. This is it,” Robel said. “We just started, but I couldn’t be happier here.”
One of his main goals, he said, is to build up the entire program — not just the varsity team — in order to find continued success. It starts at the middle school.
“My goal is to get out more, get more involved with the middle school, so that when they get here it’s not the first time they’re seeing me,” Robel said. “I think a lot of kids do get intimidated coming out from 8th grade to 9th grade, but if they’re getting out more over the summers and seeing some of the kids in the program and practicing with them, they’re going to be more apt. And if they know the coaches, too, they’ll be more apt to stay with us.”
Community support is also a big part of what Robel is trying to do with the program. His mindset: Support the community, and hopefully it will support you as well.
“We hope to get the soccer team out a little more, doing food drives and stuff like that, becoming more visible,” Robel said. “The more we can do that, show the community we support it, hopefully the community will, in return, support us.”
The Blackbirds start their season next Tuesday on the road at Manchester Central, an early test to kick off the season. Central was the No. 2 seed in Division I last season and made it to the semifinals before losing to Hanover.
Hanover, by the way, is Keene’s third game on the schedule — in Hanover.
Robel’s hope is to compete with those top teams in the division year after year, and the team will have an early opportunity to see where it lines up this season.
“This is it,” Robel said. “The plan is to build and make playoffs and the top of the table year after year.”
