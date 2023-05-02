It was homecoming in May for the Keene High boys tennis team on Monday afternoon — and it was a long time coming.
The Blackbirds debuted brand new tennis courts on the Arch Street campus against Exeter. And even though the match was suspended midway through due to rain, there was no doubt that it was good to be home.
The five-court setup is one more than the old layout and is as blue and green as Earth itself. In that regard, it’s a whole new world for the Blackbirds compared to the cracks and dead spots they had become accustomed to on the old grounds, and their temporary home courts this spring at Keene State.
Keene High’s boys and girls teams have been sharing the courts at Joyce Athletic Field on KSC’s campus with Monadnock’s boys and girls teams.
The teams often had home matches scheduled on the same days. Luckily, the courts had lights to accommodate later matches.
“They’d say Monadnock is going to play at 3:45 and you will play at 5:30,” said Keene High coach Bill Hay. “I knew there was just no way we’d be playing by 5:30. [Monadnock] has to finish, we have to warm up.
“It made things interesting,” he said. “It wasn’t a tragedy or anything, but it took some planning. ... It’s really good to be home.”
Plans for the courts were approved last year, according Keene High athletic director Mike Atkins. Construction began in the fall. Atkins said that progress on the courts went ahead of schedule, and they were able to get the surface painted in April.
That led to Monday’s de facto home opener against Exeter, which Keene was trailing 1-0 when downpours brought an abrupt end to what was a fresh start. The Keene High girls will get their first shot on the surface today against Bow.
The Blackbirds were enthusiastically pleased with their new digs. The team first got on the courts last week in practice. But with last week being school vacation, Monday was the first time No. 1 singles player Ethan Lewis got a taste of the surface.
“It was awesome,” said Lewis, a junior. “It was a long time coming. Our old courts, there were cracks all over the place, right down every service box.”
“It’s a really nice refresher to know that when you know a ball is supposed to go somewhere, it’s actually going to go there,” he added.
“It’s so smooth,” said senior Dillon Rodgers, the Blackbirds No. 2 singles player. He and Lewis make up the Birds’ top doubles pairing.
“You’re not going to get an unexpected bounce, it’s going to be all perfect hits.”
Rodgers also was quick to point out that even though it’s only one extra court, the benefit to having five playing surfaces compared to four in the old layout, or three like many high schools in the state, is a big one.
The extra surface will not only shorten the duration of competitions, which feature six singles and three doubles matches, but will give more players more court time in practice.
Hay also noted that the courts’ drainage is impressive. After rain all day on Sunday, the courts were in good shape when he arrived on campus early on Monday.
“The surface is as good as any,” he said.
The Keene boys are scheduled to have four more matches at home this season, included the conclusion of Monday’s suspended match. The girls have three more scheduled home matches.
The boys sit at 3-3 as the season nears its midway point. The Blackbirds’ three losses have come against some of the top teams in the state in Bedford, Bishop Guertin and Nashua South, which are a combined 16-1 this season.
“We had a slow start playing some of the top tier teams in the state,” said Rodgers. “But I think we can finish the season strong. We want to get into that top five.”
“We’re trying to work on our mental durability and not throw games because our mind isn’t where it should be,” said Lewis. “[The new courts] provide peace of mind there, too, it’s focusing to not have to worry about if the ball is going to hit a crack or a dead spot.”
