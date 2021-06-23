FRANCESTOWN — Mitchell Cormier (Hooper Golf Club) and Sam Timmer (Keene Country Club) won the New Hampshire Golf Association Junior Team Championship Tuesday at Crotched Mountain Golf Club.
This was a two-day event in which they entered the final round one back of the leaders Sam Maurice and Jeremy Burke. The teams shot 75 and 76 on the first day.
In the final round, trailing by one stroke on the final hole, Cormier sank a 15-foot birdie putt to tie Maurice and Burke with an even par 71 for the day.
On the first playoff hole, Cormier hit his approach shot to within a foot and made the birdie putt for the win.
Cormier, 15, of Walpole and Timmer, 16, of Keene teamed up in this same tournament last year and finished in fourth. Tuesday marked their first first-place finish as a team.