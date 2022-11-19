ConVal boys soccer head coach Scott Daniels earned Division II Coach of the Year, while 11 local student-athletes were recognized on All State lists, the N.H. Soccer Coaches Association announced Friday.
Daniels led the Cougars to a 13-4 season and to the D-II semifinals. There, ConVal lost to Oyster River, the eventual state champions. Daniels was also selected as an assistant coach for the 2023 New Hampshire Boys Twin State Lions Cup team.
ConVal also had three student-athletes recognized. Senior Austin Klonel earned a spot on the Second Team while senior Wyatt Beaulieu and sophomore Garrett Rousseau made the Honorable Mention team.
The Cougars graduate 11 seniors, many of whom Daniels has been coaching since youth soccer.
“It’s a special group,” Daniels said after the semifinal loss.
In Division I, Keene’s Alex Nicolas was recognized on the Honorable Mention team.
In Division III, Fall Mountain’s Derek Bader and Conant’s Ben Sawyer earned Honorable Mention recognition.
On the girls side, ConVal’s Abigail Lussier earned Second Team honors while Keene’s Marin Shaffer earned a spot on the Honorable Mention team in Division II. Keene petitioned down to D-II this season.
Three student-athletes in Division III eared Honorable Mention recognition: Monadnock’s Amanda Roy, Fall Mountain’s Mariella Tsitsonis and Conant’s Irelynd Aucoin.
Full All-State list
Division I boys
Honorable Mention: Alex Nicolas, Keene
Division II boys
Second Team: Austin Klonel, ConVal
Honorable Mention: Wyatt Beaulieu, ConVal
Honorable Mention: Garrett Rousseau, ConVal
Coach of the Year: Scott Daniels, ConVal
Division III boys
Honorable Mention: Derek Bader, Fall Mountain
Honorable Mention: Ben Sawyer, Conant
Division II girls
Second Team: Abigail Lussier, ConVal
Honorable Mention: Marin Shaffer, Keene
Division III girls
Honorable Mention: Amanda Roy, Monadnock
Honorable Mention: Mariella Tsitsonis, Fall Mountain
