ConVal senior Chris Robbins is the best high school wrestler at 195 pounds in the state of New Hampshire.
Robbins was the top seed in his weight class, granting him a first-round bye. He breezed through the quarterfinal and semifinals, not allowing a point to his opponents and earning pins in both rounds.
He pinned Pinkerton’s Tom LaCroix in one minute, 18 seconds in the quarterfinal. In the semis, he downed Bishop Guertin’s Zachary Connerty in 1:14.
The finals presented a closer challenge from Plymouths Joshua Nossaman. Robbins earned a 4-2 decision to be crowned state champion.
Robbins will wrestle in the New England Championships next weekend in Providence, R.I.
Keene High also will be sending multiple wrestlers to Providence on Saturday.
The Blackbirds had six wrestlers competing in the Meet of Champions in Bedford.
Jason Canavan, one week removed from winning the Division I state champion at 285 pounds, finished third in the weight class Saturday. Canavan defeated Nashua South’s Colby Vancelette on a 5-4 decision in the third-place match.
Carter Trubiano fought back after a quarterfinal loss to earn third place at 126 pounds. Trubiano won three straight matches in the consolation bracket before pinning Gofftown’s Brodie Reeves in 4:50.
Jack Hebert earned third place at 160 pounds after pinning Nashua South’s Connor Whitman in 3:55.
Evan Ray, who the Division I title at 220 pounds, finished fifth at Saturday’s meet. Peyton Gowell was fourth at 120 pounds.
Hebert, Canavan and Trubiano all advance to New Englands on Saturday.
