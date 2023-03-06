Four area wrestlers hit the mats in Providence, R.I. at the New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships over the weekend.
ConVal’s Chris Robbins, who won at the Division III state meet and the Meet of Champions at 195 pounds, brought home third overall in the weight class on Saturday.
Keene High’s Jason Canavan, Carter Trubiano and Jack Hebert also competed. Trubiano brought home sixth place at 126 pounds.
Robbins marched through to the semifinals of the championship bracket after pinning Marc Pineiro of Massachusetts power St. John’s Prep in three minutes, 18 seconds, and earning a 6-3 decision over Imanol Taveras of Hope (Providence) in the quarterfinal.
After losing a narrow 6-5 decision to eventual champ Brendan Gilchrist of Norwalk, Conn. in the semifinals, Robbins fought his way through the consolation bracket and into the third-place match. He defeated Michael Toppan of Gloucester, Mass. 11-4 before pinning Elijah Prophete in 35 seconds to take third place.
For Keene, Trubiano (160 pounds) battled back from a loss in the Round of 32 to win three-straight bouts in the consolation bracket earning two pins along the way. He dropped an 8-4 decision to Michael Boulanger of Milford, Mass. in the fifth-place bout.
Hebert made it to the quarterfinals of the championship bracket at 126 pounds. He pinned Calvin Stiles of Minnechaug, Mass., in 1:51 before falling in the quarters to Rawson Iwanicki of St. John’s Prep.
Canavan fell in the round of 16 in the 285-pound championship bracket but came back to win back-to-back matches in the consolation bracket, pinning Alex Herrera of Woonsocket in 1:47 to advance to the consolation semifinals. There, he was defeated by Timberlane’s Malikai Colon.
All three Blackbirds earned points towards Keene’s overall score. Keene finished tied for 24th with 28 points, second amongst New Hampshire teams behind only Bedford. Robbins earned all 20 points for ConVal, which finished 41st in the 167-team field.
