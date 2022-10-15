It was a tight race until the final minutes of voting, but it was ConVal junior Eric McGrath who earned Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 1-7.
McGrath earned 47.2 percent of the record-setting 3,683 votes cast during the week. He totaled 1,740 votes.
Monadnock sophomore Amanda Roy was right behind him with 1,582 votes (43 percent).
As of Thursday morning, the two were separated by just one vote. By Thursday at noon, McGrath had pulled ahead.
“It was a big-time community effort to get him voted in,” said ConVal head coach Matt Harris. “A lot of community support with that. ... It was a good push school-wise, community-wise, everything.”
McGrath contributed for 180 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in just three quarters during the ConVal football team’s 29-12 win over Kingswood Friday night, Oct. 7. He had to leave the game in the fourth quarter due to injury. He rushed for 123 yards and the two touchdowns and also had two catches for 57 yards, to lead the Cougars to their first win of the season.
“They were really spread out, so we were running an open set,” McGrath said. “Running the ball up the middle every time and I’d just get through for 10-yard gains. It was just consistent all night.
“Our linemen killed it,” McGrath added. “They were putting out blocks left and right. Pancake blocks all game. So I just want to give them a little shoutout.”
“He was just running the ball hard,” Harris said. “He was reading the holes nice and if he needed to bounce outside, he bounced outside. If he needed to stay middle, he stayed middle. He was running determined.”
McGrath — a captain on the team — missed a few weeks earlier in the season due to a concussion, and returned Friday, only to be injured again. Despite not getting the playing time on the field this season, he has been a key piece of the roster.
“He’s a silent leader,” Harris said. “When they do drills, he’s always going hard and setting the example of what to do.
“I’m happy he got this [award] and I’m happy he had a good game,” Harris continued. “He came into the season really wanting to rack up the yards and at the start of the year it kind of wasn’t happening. And now he was able to break one through. Kind of a stinker that he ended up with an injury, but the kid’s got pride. He was in the hospital and he was still talking about how we have big things coming and everything like that. ... Just the kind of kid he is.”
Harris said McGrath was also voted by the coaches as the team’s player of the week.
Roy scored twice in the Huskies’ 3-2, double overtime win over Fall Mountain on Wednesday Oct. 5, including the game-winner. Monadnock went 1-2 during the week.
Hinsdale senior Aidan Davis finished third in the voting with 188 votes (5.1 percent). Davis assisted on four of Hinsdale’s five goals in the Pacers’ 5-1 victory over Pittsfield on Saturday Oct. 1, helping lead Hinsdale to its first win of the season. The Pacers picked up another win during the week, a 1-0 win over Mount Royal Academy on Tuesday Oct. 4.
Conant senior Kelly Williams finished fourth with 173 votes (4.7 percent). Williams kept her team in all three games during the week, only allowing three goals total in the three games. The Orioles went 2-1 during the week, including two overtime victories. Williams had 10 saves in Conant’s 2-1 overtime win over Campbell on Saturday Oct. 1, came up with some crucial saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Monadnock on Monday Oct. 3, then made eight saves in a 1-0 loss to Kearsarge on Thursday Oct. 6.
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 8-14 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports. You can submit nominations until Sunday here: www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms/playeroftheweek/player_of_the_week/.
Any questions, email Chris Detwiler at cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.
