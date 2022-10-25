20221025-SPT-CONVAL_VB-11

Junior Emma Rodenhiser of the ConVal volleyball team spikes the ball across the net during ConVal’s game against Laconia on Sept. 29 in Peterborough.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team earned the No. 6 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 11 Hanover in the first round on Thursday, the NHIAA announced Monday.

