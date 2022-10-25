PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team earned the No. 6 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 11 Hanover in the first round on Thursday, the NHIAA announced Monday.
Game time for the preliminary round matchup is set for 6 p.m. in Peterborough. ConVal hasn’t hosted a volleyball playoff game since 2013, when the Cougars went 11-5 in D-III.
ConVal and Hanover met once before, on Sept. 30, with the Cougars winning in straight sets, 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-23). It was the fourth game in four days for ConVal.
Emma Rodenhiser led the team that day with 10 kills, 10 digs and five blocks. Aria Laurent had six assists and six aces while Kendall Sullivan had five assists and five aces. Libero Samantha Henderson had eight digs and 21 successful serve receives and Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy added five kills and two blocks.
The winner of Thursday’s preliminary round matchup with travel to No. 3 John Stark on Thursday for the quarterfinals. ConVal lost to John Stark twice this season, both times in five sets.
ConVal finished the season with an 11-5 record, it’s best record since joining D-II. All five losses came against current playoff teams. The Cougars are 3-5 this season against playoff teams.
The D-II tournament starts Thursday and runs until Saturday Nov. 5. The first two rounds will be hosted by the higher seed and the semifinals and the final will be played at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
Keene (1-17), Fall Mountain (6-12) and Conant (2-14) all did not qualify for the postseason in their respective divisions.
