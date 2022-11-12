PETERBOROUGH — If you look up at the volleyball record board at the Cougar Cave at ConVal Regional High School, you’ll see a lot of familiar names.
The ConVal volleyball team recently wrapped up a historic season, that saw many individuals break program records — some of which were their own records from previous seasons — and also saw the team put together its best season in program history, by a long shot.
The Cougars went 11-5 in the regular season — its best regular season since joining Division II in 2014 — and won its first playoff match ever, a straight-set victory over Hanover in the preliminary round. ConVal was the No. 6 seed in the tournament, meaning they hosted that first-round playoff match. It was the first home playoff match since 2013.
ConVal went 11-5 one other time, while they were in Division III, but lost in the first round of the playoffs that season.
So, what was it about this season and this team that made it so special?
“This year we’ve definitely built the chemistry, and everybody just loves to have fun,” said senior Kendall Sullivan, a four-year varsity player, after the team’s playoff game earlier this fall. “Last year we kind of built that up a little bit more, but this year everybody wants to be here all the time, and everybody wants to put in the work, and we’ve definitely seen that as an outcome.”
When Sullivan began her ConVal volleyball career — back in 2019 — the team went 1-15.
After a canceled season in 2020, ConVal went 4-13 in 2021.
Then the Cougars made the jump in 2022.
Along for the ride with her was senior Samantha Henderson.
“Being a senior during this season and having this be the way we go out — continuing in the playoffs and going out with one of the best records in ConVal history,” Henderson said. “As a senior, this is how I want to leave ConVal, leaving this legacy.”
Henderson was one of a handful of Cougars who set program records this season. She beat her own record of digs in a game with 29 against Laconia on Sept. 29.
Junior Emma Rodenhiser set four program records this season: Most aces in a game (12), most kills in a game (19), most kills in a season (139), most kills all-time (265).
Freshman Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy tied the program record for most blocks in a game (6).
The team made history, and the girls know it.
“We talk about the history of this all the time,” said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton. “We talk about the girls who broke records. We talk about the historical part of volleyball all the time. … Those milestones are really important.”
Hinton has been around the program since it started in 2009 as a club team. ConVal played in Division III from 2010-2013 before bumping up to D-II in 2014. Hinton started as the JV coach before making her way up to varsity.
“I think it’s really awesome because I’ve been here since it started,” Hinton said. “I’ve been here to see the program grow and help coach the program.
“There’s a lot going on, and the girls are positive, excited and definitely all about the history of our program,” Hinton added. “They know everything about it.”
After beating Hanover in the preliminary round of the playoffs, ConVal lost to John Stark in the quarterfinal round, ending the season for seven seniors — including Sullivan and Henderson — but it’s fair to say the senior class feels satisfied with how the year went.
“It feels amazing and there’s no one I’d rather do it with my senior year,” Henderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.