PETERBOROUGH — Down by six points in the third set, there was no panic for the ConVal volleyball team.
Instead, the Cougars climbed back to win the third set and beat Hanover, 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-23), in front of a loud crowd at the Cougar Cave.
“I felt as though the way we were playing we were going to come back,” said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton. “I was a little nervous, but when Emma [Rodenhiser] got to the line, I was pretty excited.”
Rodenhiser served the final two points to secure the three-set victory.
Thursday’s playoff win is the first in the program’s 12-year history, adding another chapter to what has already been a historic season for the Cougars.
There was a point in each set that ConVal fell behind. Every single time, the Cougars came back and won the set, including a 15-5 run to end the second set and a 13-5 run in the decisive third set.
Hanover took an early lead in the first set, but ConVal eventually tied things up then went on a run after freshman Ivy Armstrong-Mcevoy’s massive block to ignite the rally. ConVal eventually took a 20-12 lead in the set — helped out by senior Sam Henderson’s nifty saves to keep points alive — and then took set one, 25-18.
The next two sets required a bit more grit.
ConVal was down 14-10 in the second set, before the Cougars chipped away at the deficit and eventually tied things up at 18. With junior Emma Rodenhiser serving, ConVal kept the momentum going, ConVal pulled ahead 22-18 — forcing a Hanover timeout — and finished the job, 25-19.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the third set, and it looked like they might cruise to the victory, but Hanover went on a 5-0 run and eventually tied things up at 10.
Then — all of a sudden — Hanover had a 12-10 lead, and the victory didn’t look like it was going to come so easy anymore.
This is playoffs, of course it doesn’t come easy.
Hanover continued to score, building up a 16-11 lead, then an 18-12 lead, then a 21-16 lead.
But there was never any panic for the Cougars.
“I have so much confidence in our team,” Henderson said. “Even when we were down a couple of points, I knew our team could pull it together. I knew we were able to do it, I knew were going to do it and we did it.”
ConVal tied it up at 22, and the crowd started to feel it.
It was Rodenhiser’s turn to serve, her team up 24-23, with a chance to put it away.
She delivered.
An ace on the final point did the trick, and the student section — dressed up in their Halloween costumes — went crazy, seemingly understanding the significance of the victory.
Rodenhiser finished the night with 10 kills, a block and four aces, while senior Kendall Sullivan recorded 10 assists, eight aces and three kills.
Freshman Ashlyn Williams had five aces and nine digs and Armstrong-McEvoy had three kills and three blocks.
Henderson had five digs and 13 successful serve receives.
ConVal (12-5) advances to face No. 3 John Stark in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 6 p.m. The teams have met twice this season, with John Stark winning both matches, 3-2.
“I’m wicked excited,” Hinton said. “The girls are all really excited to go back. … Third time’s the charm.”
