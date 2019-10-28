ConVal Regional High drew the No. 1 seed in the Division II boys' soccer tournament, while the Keene High boys also earned a home game in pairings announced Monday by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Pairings for all soccer divisions — boys, girls and unified — were released Monday. The only other local teams to make the postseason were the ConVal girls soccer team and ConVal's unified squad.
Keene (10-4-2) drew the sixth seed and will take on No. 11 Londonderry High (6-6-4) Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a first-round match at Scripture Field. The teams did not meet this season. Bedford (15-0-1) is the No. 1 seed in the division and drew the only first-round bye awarded in the 15-team field.
The Blackbirds are on a four-match winning streak and have won five of their last six. They have outscored their opponents 13-1 in that four-game streak.
The Londonderry-Keene winner will take on the Winnacunnet-Hanover winner Saturday in the quarterfinals.
ConVal (13-1-2) drew a first-round bye as the top seed in Division II and will host a quarterfinal-round match Saturday. The Cougars will play the winner of Wednesday's first-round match between Coe-Brown of Northwood and Manchester West. The top four teams in Division II received byes. Defending champion ConVal's only loss was to No. 2 Lebanon, 2-0, on Oct. 23. Its two ties both came against the No. 4 seed, Milford High.
The ConVal girls also qualified for the Division II tournament, and will play at John Stark of Weare Thursday. The Cougars (8-7-1) are the ninth seed and will face a 9-6-1 Generals team that beat them 2-0 back on Sept. 10 in Weare. Hanover High is the top seed.
The only other local team to qualify in soccer was the ConVal unified team, which will go in as the sixth seed in the nine-team Division I tournament, with a record of 3-2-1.
No local teams qualified for the Divisions I, II and III girls' volleyball tournaments, whose pairings were also announced Wednesday.