EXETER — For much of the contest, it felt like the first team to score was going to win the game.
Neither team scored for the first 57 minutes — with the intensity at William Ball Stadium growing with every passing scoreless minute — and it was Oyster River who struck first, then the No. 2-seeded Bobcats scored twice more to beat the No. 3 ConVal boys soccer team, 3-0, in the Division II semifinal on Thursday in Exeter.
On the very next possession after Oyster River scored its first goal, ConVal had a prime opportunity to tie the game up and swing the pendulum back to center, but senior Caden Peck’s open shot went over the net and out of play.
It was just that kind of day for ConVal.
“It was just one of those games where we couldn’t put it away when we should’ve,” Peck said. “Overall, I think we all did the best we could’ve. … We all kept going 100 percent until the clock hit zero.”
Both the Cougars and Bobcats had plenty of opportunities to score that oh-so-important first goal. Oyster River’s best opportunity came in the 27th minute, when a shot hit the right post, then a second consecutive shot forced senior goalie Wyatt Beaulieu to use his entire body to make a save.
ConVal’s best opportunity came in the 49th minute — early in the second half — after a shot hit the post and created a scrum right in front of the net, but somehow the ball stayed out and the teams stayed scoreless.
“It was really unfortunate to see it hit the bar and it was just like, ‘How’d that not go in?’ ” said senior Jake Daniels.
Down 1-0 in the 58th minute, ConVal had another opportunity to score — not long after Oyster River had just taken the lead. Peck — who had just overshot the net a minute earlier — continued to play aggressive and was fouled just outside the penalty box, giving ConVal a free kick opportunity and another chance to tie the game.
It was an indirect kick, meaning at least two ConVal players had to touch the ball for a goal to count. The plan was for sophomore Garret Rousseau to tap the ball and then Daniels would take the shot.
The second half of that plan worked out — Daniels put the ball in the back of the net — but the referee ruled that Rousseau did not touch the ball beforehand, meaning the goal did not count. Daniels said it was the correct call.
In the 66th minute, Oyster River senior Hunter Perry slipped past the back line and scored to double the Bobcats’ lead.
Two minutes later, Perry scored again and, suddenly, the Cougars saw their state championship hopes slipping away.
“We had our chances,” said ConVal head coach Scott Daniels. “We just didn’t convert today, and that’s what it comes down to. Don’t take anything away from Oyster River — they’re a phenomenal team. They finished their chances, and we didn’t finish ours.”
A state title was a goal this team had all year, and one that felt attainable. At 13-3, the Cougars proved all season long that they could play with the best of them.
Many of these 11 seniors have been playing together since youth soccer, and it’s a group that Coach Daniels has been coaching pretty much that entire time.
When that kind of a ride comes to an end, it can be emotional.
“It’s a special group,” said Coach Daniels. “It’s hard because they had a goal to win a championship, and we just fell short.”
“We had a list of goals at the beginning of the season, and we started knocking them out,” Peck said. “We got them all except for one. I think that’s pretty good.”
“I think it hasn’t hit me yet,” said Jake Daniels. “I’m happy with how far we made it and how good we did. Happy that we all had a nice bond that stuck with us all season.”
Oyster River moves on to its third consecutive state title game. The Bobcats won the D-II title in 2020 before losing to Lebanon in the championship game last season. They’ll face No. 1 Kingswood on Sunday in the title game.
