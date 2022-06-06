Juniors Lily Mandel (21), Kendall Sullivan (22) and senior Mairin Burgess (14) of the ConVal softball team celebrate after upsetting No. 2 Merrimack Valley in their Division II quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon in Penacook.
PENACOOK — The No. 7 ConVal softball team upset No. 2 Merrimack Valley in the Division II semifinals, 6-4, Saturday in Penacook to advance to the semifinals.
ConVal will face No. 3 John Stark Wednesday with a spot in the championship game on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Chase Field at Plymouth State University.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead Saturday, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Starting it off for the Cougars was sophomore Hannah Beisang, who hit a single up the third base line. Lily Mandel hit a single and Kendall Sullivan followed that with an RBI single to plate Beisang.
Senior Makenzie Anderson hit a two-run double to plate Mandel and Sullivan.
The Cougars scored two more in the third, as Beisang got hit by a pitch, Morgan Bemont singled and Sullivan was intentionally walked to fill the bases.
Beisang was thrown out at the plate trying to steal home on a past ball but with two outs, Anderson hit a single plating Bemont and Sullivan.
The Cougars scored an insurance run in the seventh inning on a two-out single by Mandel, single by Sullivan and pinch runner Ashley Cronin scored on a past ball during an Anderson at bat.
Mandel started on the mound for the Cougars pitching four innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks while striking out six. Sullivan came on in relief, pitching three innings, allowing two runs on one hit.