PETERBOROUGH — It didn’t take long for the Cougars to pounce on Sanborn in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
The ConVal softball team scored in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed on its way to a 8-2 win over the Indians Wednesday in Peterborough to advance in the D-II bracket.
Sanborn tied the game at one apiece in the top of the third inning, but ConVal responded with a three-run bottom half, then added two more in the bottom of the fourth to jump ahead, 6-1.
“The girls get really excited, really fast,” said ConVal coach Amanda Hinton about taking an early lead. “They’re like, ‘Ok, we can do this. We can do this fast.’ I felt like we had the momentum the majority of the game. Our goal was to win every inning.”
ConVal used six hits — including back-to-back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning — to score the five runs in those two innings.
“We felt good after the back-to-back-to-back doubles,” said junior Morgan Bemont, who had the first of the three consecutive extra base hits in the fourth inning. “That started our fire and we kept going from there. Feeling pretty good. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Bemont led the ConVal offense with a 3-for-3 day with three RBIs and three runs scored. She kicked off the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning to score freshman Avery Moore, then singled to lead-off the third inning before hitting another RBI double in the fourth inning. Her fourth-inning double was the first of three in a row for ConVal. Her day ended with a sacrifice fly to right field, which saw Moore score all the way from second base.
“I wasn’t trying to think about anything,” Bemont said. “I just try to keep a clean mind and try to just hit the ball.”
Junior Kendall Sullivan also had three hits on the day (3-for-4, RBI) including two doubles and two runs scored. Sullivan also pitched the first six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts.
Classmate Lily Mandel pitched a clean seventh inning to close the door. Mandel’s first batter — Sanborn’s Payton Hanson — battled for 13 pitches before the ConVal pitcher finally struck her out looking, and Mandel was welcomed by a loud cheer from her teammates and the ConVal fans in attendance.
Mandel proceeded to record the final two outs in order to send ConVal to the quarterfinals.
“Our pitching is pretty stellar, and we hit so well today,” Hinton said. “We had back-to-back-to-back doubles at one point, which was phenomenal. We were ready.”
ConVal beat Sanborn just over a week ago in the penultimate game of the regular season, 4-3, so they came into Wednesday’s game knowing what needs to be done.
“It was really helpful that we had just played this team last week,” Hinton said. “The fact is we knew we could hit. … We were looking immediately to get the momentum and show that we belong here, because we do. We’re a team that’s going to go and put up a big fight.”
No. 7 ConVal visits No. 2 Merrimack Valley in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 4 p.m., another step towards the ultimate goal.
“I think we can go pretty far,” Bemont said. “As long as we keep playing hard, keep having fun, I think it can be a good rest of the season. … Energy is a huge thing on this team, and I think if we can continue that on our playoff run we can go pretty far.
“We are so close to each other,” Bemont added. “We’re always dancing, we’re always having fun, we’re always picking each other up when we’re down. I think that’s what makes us different. We don’t sulk on our mistakes.”
ConVal will be without their starting centerfielder — junior Sam Henderson — in Saturday’s quarterfinal game because of vacation, but Hinton feels confident that she has the depth to keep the postseason run going despite missing an important piece.
“I just told the girls: When I won in 2000, we were the eight-seed,” Hinton said. “So, we can win as the seven-seed too. It’s doable.”