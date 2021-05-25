PETERBOROUGH — Outside of Morgan Bemont’s walk in the first inning, the ConVal softball team had no baserunners in a 12-0 loss to a top Division III team in Campbell Tuesday in Peterborough.
Bemont walked in the three-spot but didn’t get past first base. Then Campbell sat down the next 13 Cougars in order.
Sophomore Kendall Sullivan was in the circle for her second start of the season, but Campbell got to her early and often, scoring in each of the five innings.
Sullivan pithed all five innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 15 hits, but only walked one batter.
A few errors and misplayed balls didn’t help Sullivan’s line.
“I think Kendall threw a great game,” said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton. “She only walked one and she had some good spin on some of her pitches. I think that, unfortunately, we didn’t have quite the defensive coverage to the short ball that we should’ve had.
“She’s only pitched about eight innings [this season], and we wanted to make sure she was ready in case we need her,” Hinton added. “So, I’m happy with how she did today.”
Campbell senior Maddie Davis was in the circle and took command of the game from the start, not allowing ConVal to get anything going offensively. She struck out four batters while only allowing the one walk.
Any time ConVal got a good bat on the ball, Campbell’s defense was there to make the play. Particularly, Campbell’s Riley Gamache looked strong at third base, taking care of some hard-hit ground balls with ease.
“Today wasn’t our hitting day,” Hinton said. “But we’ll get there. Keep moving forward.”
Gamache also had two hits, including a double, and Davis had three singles. Gamache scored three times and Davis scored twice.
Hinton switched up her defense and said she liked some of what she saw. Bemont, ConVal’s normal catcher, moved to shortstop — and looked strong in that position — and sophomore Samantha Henderson moved in from her center field post to catch.
“We haven’t had the chance to get another catcher behind the plate, and I thought that was really important,” Hinton said. “And Morgan is a very good shortstop, so I wanted to get her sometime in the field at short. I think Sam did a great job behind the plate and I think Morgan did a great job at short.”
Anna Bartsch went from second base to center field and Breanna Hutchinson, normally at shortstop, played second.
Sophomore Rylee Blanchette filled in for Sullivan at first base.
The Cougars travel to Campbell for a rematch Friday then have a first-round bye in the NHIAA tournament which starts Memorial Day. ConVal will host the winner of the Stevens-Bow matchup Tuesday in the NHIAA preliminary round.