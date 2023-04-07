PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal softball team comes into the season with a Player of the Year candidate, a college-bound starting pitcher and the hunger to improve upon last year’s Division II semifinal appearance.
The upstart Cougars had a breakout season in 2022, finishing at 12-7, winning their first playoff game in eight years, and taking the seventh seed all the way to the D-II Final Four; this spring, they want even more.
“We want to go just as far, if not farther [than last year],” said senior captain Morgan Bemont.
“We’ve got a pretty good group of people playing this year. Fun team, a lot of amazing personalities. We have a lot of fun together, so that’s what I’m excited for.”
Bemont (.526, 34 RBI) was a close runner-up for Player of the Year last spring; the American International College-bound shortstop should lead the Cougars on both offense and defense. ConVal graduated four starters last year and returns four experienced senior starters for this season.
“They’re confident,” said head coach Amanda Hinton. “They’re like coaches on the field ... They’re just such a great, strong group of girls, in the game sense, but also in life, they’re just great people. Everybody looks up to them, and it’s not just because they’re seniors — they earn it.”
Senior co-captain Kendall Sullivan developed elbow tendinitis during her offseason pitching regimen, relegating her to first base and leaving mound duties squarely on the capable shoulders of senior Keene State College commit Lily Mandel (.768 ERA, 52 Ks). Sullivan hopes to return to the mound to lighten Mandel’s load by midseason.
Senior Samantha Henderson will lead off and play centerfield; the Cougars are strong up the middle and have speed and pop at the top of the lineup with returning starter sophomore catcher Avery Moore in the two-hole in front of Bemont, Mandel and Sullivan, the heart of the order.
“Lily, Morgan and I have been playing together since we were eight years old,” Sullivan said, “so the chemistry is definitely there between the three of us. At this point we don’t even have to really say anything, we know what the other one is thinking.”
Sophomores Olivia Riley, Emma Cronin and Ashley Cronin will serve as utility players covering second base, third base and left field in some combination or another.
The team’s lone junior, Hannah Beisang, will split time with sophomore Brynn Frosch in right, along with senior Madi Hatt, and freshman Opal Barrick should get some play time in the outfield or at first base.
“The holes in the lineup, there might be some big shoes to fill for these younger kids, but I think they’ll definitely be able to take that on,” Sullivan said. “They proved themselves last year.”
ConVal’s early season schedule will put them to the test right away, as they open up at home against defending champion Coe-Brown-Northwood on Monday and then travel to John Stark for a semifinal rematch on Wednesday. The Cougar bats were shut down by Pitcher of the Year Olivia Hargreaves and the Generals during last year’s final four, and Hinton’s main focus this season is avoiding a similar fate.
“We need to be offensively a little stronger than we were last year,” Hinton said. “I think we had some pretty great offense last year, but in order for us to get that one step further, our offense has to be as great if not better than we were last year.”
