PELHAM — The ConVal girls’ volleyball team took the wind out a large homecoming crowd in Pelham Friday night, with a 3-1 win.
The first four points went to the Cougars via great serving from Captain Kendall Sullivan, three of them aces. Samantha Henderson followed with eight service points of her own as the Cougars took the first set 25-15.
The following set also went to the Cougars with Emma Rodenhiser coming up big as she connected and killed five balls from Sullivan for the 25-14 win.
The Pythons were able to capture a back-and-forth third set, 21-25.
The fourth set was nip and tuck, but in the end, ConVal got the 25-23 win on Avery Swasey’s nice serve.
The leading contributors were Rodenhiser with three aces, 12 kills, five digs and a block; Aria Laurent with an ace, six kills, four assists and six digs; Sullivan added four aces, two kills, 12 assists and five digs; Samantha Henderson had two aces, two back-row kills, 12 digs, and 18 good serve receives; and Makaela Drummond added six aces and 2 kills.