ConVal Regional High skiers swept the top three spots to win a girls’ Division II slalom race at Crotched Mountain Thursday.
Molly Dishong clipped teammate Rosie Crooker for first place, recording a two-run time of 1:24.35. Crooker was about a half-second behind at 1:24.94. Ella Dishong finished third with a time of 1:31.69. Also placing for the Cougars were Anna Bartsch (15th, 2:22.05), Lydia Cleveland (16th, 2:24.11) and Thalia Stafford (20th, 2:48.46).
The Cougars downed Souhegan Regional and Hollis-Brookline to claim the top spot.
ConVal’s boys finished third in its race, led by Reid Wilson who posted a time of 1:33.48 in his two runs. The rest of the Cougars who placed were grouped tightly in times and finishes: Ben Kriebel was ninth (1:38.64), Carter Rousseau was 10th (1:39.52), Cale Skillings finished 11th (1:41.56) and David Martin placed 12th (1:42.03).
Hollis-Brookline won the meet followed by Souhegan and ConVal.