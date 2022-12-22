PETERBOROUGH — In front of a room full of family and friends, ConVal seniors Morgan Bemont and Lily Mandel signed their letters of intent to play softball in college next season, Tuesday in Peterborough.
Bemont will continue her softball career at American International College, a Division II school in Springfield, Mass., and Mandel will stay local at Division III Keene State College.
As a member of the Northeast-10 Conference, American International — with Bemont — will make its way back to the area to play Franklin Pierce in Rindge a handful of times per year.
Bemont and Mandel have been playing softball together since they were old enough to hold a bat, making Tuesday night’s dual signing more special.
“With the amount of years we played together, it just kind of felt right,” Mandel said. “I’m proud of [Morgan] for getting to this point, and the fact that we can do it together just makes it better.”
“We’ve both grown up playing the sport together,” Bemont added. “It’s so exciting.”
Both seniors are two-time All-State players for ConVal. Bemont earned First Team honors in 2021 and 2022 and Mandel was named to the Second Team in 2021 and earned an Honorable Mention in 2022.
There was no softball season in 2020 — their freshman year — due to the COVID pandemic.
The seniors helped lead ConVal to a final four appearance this past spring, Bemont as a shortstop and Mandel as a pitcher and third baseman. The Cougars went 10-6 in the regular season to earn the No. 7 seed in Division II. ConVal beat Sanborn in the preliminary round, then beat Merrimack Valley in the quarterfinals before falling to John Stark in the semifinals.
“They just are amazing teammates,” said ConVal softball head coach Amanda Hinton. “They care about each other as much as they care about themselves. It speaks to what our team is about.
“I literally think [Morgan is] the best player that I’ve seen play softball in the last couple years,” Hinton added. “Lily is awesome on the mound but she’s also an awesome third baseman, so I think that’s really important. … Both of them offensively have been very big in our lineup.”
Mandel said she’s been looking up to Bemont since they started playing softball together when they were eight years old.
“She was the pitcher of the rec league. I wanted to be her,” Mandel said. “And then, going onto semis and all that together — you can’t really describe it.”
The two have one more season together before shipping off to college. Their goal this year? To “go out with a bang,” as Mandel put it.
“There’s something about softball that just — I enjoy it so much and it’s something I feel like I can keep playing forever,” Mandel said.
“I wake up and I love going to softball practice,” said Bemont, who also plays basketball at ConVal. “It’s mentally relieving.”
Bemont is planning to study human biology at AIC and Mandel is planning to study graphic design at Keene State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.