PETERBOROUGH — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the ConVal school board unanimously approved the return to winter sports, effective Thursday.
The boys and girls basketball teams were both originally scheduled to open their season Tuesday against Souhegan High School, but are now opening their seasons on Jan. 29 against Milford High School.
The girls ice hockey team opens their season on Jan. 27 against Kingswood High School.
The ConVal boys basketball team showed their approval for their decision on Twitter on Tuesday night, simply tweeting: “LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO.”
ConVal’s athletic director and school board chair could not be immediately reached for further comment.