PETERBOROUGH — With eight minutes remaining in the game and holding a 38-36 lead, the ConVal Regional High boys basketball team was in position to remain undefeated and move to 16-0.
It wasn’t going to be easy though, as the Cougars’ opponent, Hanover High, had just one loss on its impressive resume.
The Marauders scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and held ConVal to a meager three points as the Cougars suffered their first loss, 55-41, Tuesday night at ConVal Regional High School.
“Honestly, I don’t want to simplify [the fourth quarter] but we missed good looks,” said Cougars head coach Leo Gershgorin. “We didn’t take bad shots, we didn’t force anything and we had wide open looks around the perimeter. We had guys that we wanted shooting those shots and they just didn’t go in.”
With ConVal struggling on the offensive end of the floor, it was Hanover’s Henry Pikus pouring in the points and Jai White grabbing rebounds at will, especially on the offensive end. That proved to be vital.
“We weren’t in the position we needed to be down the stretch,” Gershgorin said. “We didn’t play like ourselves in those last five or six minutes where we got down by four or five. Guys for some reason started standing around. They weren’t cutting and getting to open areas. That’s what really hurt us.”
Pikus had eight of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. White grabbed double digit rebounds and in the fourth quarter he showed his dominance with four early points, including a sequence in which he grabbed three straight offensive rebounds before finally finishing a put back at the rim.
“He’s a special player that can do a lot,” Hanover coach Dan Randall said of his sophomore. “In the last couple of weeks he’s really stepped up his game and he’s been really strong with the ball. He’s tough to defend.”
With Pikus and White starring for the Marauders offensively, their defensive effort against Cougars leading scorer Mather Kipka was big in the fourth quarter. The standout senior had a team-high 19 points but was held to just one point in the final eight minutes.
“He’s the head of the snake,” Randall said of stopping Kipka. “We knew if we could make him really work hard that hopefully that would be contagious and it would make everybody else work hard. It’s hard to keep him down and tonight we were fortunate to do it and if we see them again we’re going to have our hands full to do it again.”
While the fourth quarter struggles were there, Kipka was crucial in bringing the Cougars back after trailing early. In the second quarter Kipka scored seven points, giving Conval a 26-25 lead at the half after trailing by as many as nine points in the first 16 minutes. Kipka did a lot of his work in the paint and his ability to draw fouls awarded him six free throws, five of which he made.
“We posted up more today than we have all year,” said Gershgorin. “We usually don’t go inside-out but we saw some really great things today. We saw some really great things with that inside-out game because we are athletic and we’re long.”
It was no secret that Hanover posed the biggest challenge to ConVal’s undefeated season. Still, the Cougars are looking forward to the rest of the season and playoffs to come. They finish with road games at Laconia and Souhegan, who both have losing records but are tough in their home gyms. Still, the Cougars do have that championship pedigree.
“A bunch of them have won soccer championships the last couple of years, they were at UNH for hoop last year, they’re a really humble group.” Gershgorin said of his group. “I don’t think losing made a difference to them. We’re always learning, we’re always trying to get better even off of wins. That’s what’s so great about them.”