BENNINGTON — The ConVal Regional High girls alpine ski team swept the top two spots and three of the top four in winning a giant slalom race at Crotched Mountain Thursday.
Molly Dishong won the race, which consisted of two runs, with a combined time of 1:06.04. Teammate Rosie Crooker was right behind in second at 1:07.25. Isabella Kraus of Souhegan Regional took third, followed by the Cougars’ Ella Dishong in fourth (1:10.50).
Also, Caitlyn Beal was 13th (1:16.71), Anna Bartsch took 26th (1:29.92), Lydia Cleveland was 31st (1:48.85) and Thalia Stafford was 32nd (1:48.85).
ConVal accumulated 385 team points to edge Souhegan by four. Portsmouth High was third, followed by Bow and Hollis-Brookline.
The boys race was won by Bow with 381 points, while Souhegan took the runner-up spot with 371.5. The Cougars were third with 364 points, followed by Hollis, Portsmouth and Wilton.
For ConVal, Noah Krason was runner-up to winner Andrew Taylor of Souhegan, losing by less than a second. Taylor posted a two-run time of 1:03.67 and Krason came in at 1:04.10.
Also, Reid Wilson was 10th for ConVal (1:08.54), Carter Rousseau was 12th (1:14.42), David Martin was 18th (1:18.16), Bennet Saxe was 23rd (1:25.37) and Jackson Burnham was 24th (1:25.63).