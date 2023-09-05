PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls soccer team seemed unsatisfied with settling for two points against Pelham on Tuesday in Peterborough.
The Cougars were bringing it to the defending Division II state champs throughout the second half with the score tied.
Wave after wave, through ball after through ball, ConVal kept coming. The score wouldn’t budge. If time of possession or scoring chances counted for points, ConVal deserved a four-point win in the NHIAA standings.
But in the 73rd minute, Pelham went on counterattack and earned a corner kick. Pelham’s Ashlyn Walsh found her way through the ConVal defense, found the ball with her head and the ball found the corner of the net to give the Pythons a 3-2 lead with time dwindling.
The Cougars had one more prime scoring opportunity, but Pelham goalie Bella Furtado dove to deny Eliza Bull’s breakaway chance.
The equalizer never came. Walsh finished with a hat trick sealed the 3-2 final.
“In general, we’re playing a possession-based game more than we ever have,” said ConVal’s first-year head coach Hagen Wegmuller. “Pelham dealt with it well. We controlled the midfield ... but it didn’t mean that much in the end.”
“We did have our chances,” Wegmuller added. “It’s just one of those deals where we had a lot of close misses. But the girls are playing hard, they are playing great.”
Such has been the cruel theme for the Cougars over their past two games in this young season. ConVal has lost its last two games by one goal each, both on late strikes. The Cougars lost to Lebanon 1-0 in overtime on Friday.
How close the Cougars (2-2) are to being 4-0 and atop the D-II standings is as much a testament to their improvement as it is a source of their frustration.
“I love the spirit, they are very supportive of each other,” said Wegmuller. “It’s tough to have two close losses in a row. With the Lebanon game, I thought we controlled it but again it was one of those deals.”
“We’re more a team this year than the last few years, we’re more of a community,” said junior captain Allie Burgess. “Friday against Souhegan we’re looking to bring it back. We just need one game to get it back and I think from there the confidence will come. And from there, and throughout the rest of the season, we need to maintain that.”
The Cougars are a much more threatening team offensively this year compared to last season’s 4-12 campaign. The Cougars averaged 1.5 goals per game a year ago. Despite being shutout on Friday, ConVal has scored nine times in four games.
Junior Haley Mathewson continued her scoring flare on Tuesday. ConVal’s first goal came when Clara Wilsher found Mathewson in the middle, who fired a shot that went off a Pelham defender and in. Mathewson added another goal in the first half, giving her six on the season already.
“I see the progress,” said Wegmuller. “What ConVal has done the last few years has not been real attack-minded. We’re working on that. ... I think at some point we’ll be able to turn those close losses into ties or wins and go forward.”
