PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal football team came out sprinting Friday night, but George Jallah, JJ Davis and the rest of the Kearsarge football team proved to be too much to handle in a 50-14 loss in Peterborough.
“I thought they came out and played really hard,” said ConVal’s acting head coach Mike Salce. “Maybe the best we’ve played all season.”
ConVal — still looking for its first win of the season — raced out to an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter.
The Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out on Kearsarge’s opening possession — Damian Coleman had an important tackle for loss on the drive — then a botched snap on the punt put ConVal at the Kearsarge 7-yard line.
On ConVal’s first offensive snap, senior Wyatt Hutchinson pushed through a pile of Kearsarge defenders to put ConVal ahead two minutes into the game.
“That really brought us up,” Salce said.
But Kearsarge responded immediately. An excellent kickoff return and a ConVal penalty put Kearsarge on the ConVal 39 yard line, then JJ Davis scored on a 33-yard end around to tie the game at eight.
It was all Kearsarge from there in the first half, as they built up their lead to 26-8 at the break thanks to a couple of explosive plays.
Davis scored his second touchdown of the game on a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, then John Fraioli scored from 34 yards out to push the lead to 20-8.
Jallah intercepted a pass from ConVal’s Jaxon Salamy on the next possession midway through the second quarter and Kearsarge quickly pulled ahead, 26-8.
After ConVal’s touchdown in the first quarter, the Cougars had five possessions: two ended with interceptions — including the pick-six — two ended with punts, and the last drive ended on a turnover on downs at the end of the half.
But the Cougars moved the ball down the field in the first half more than some Cougar fans might be used to. Wyatt Hutchinson and Eric McGrath used their legs to keep the ball moving between the 20s throughout the first half, but ConVal couldn’t find the end zone for the rest of the half.
They did on the first drive of the second half, though.
ConVal started the third quarter with a bang, with a kickoff return to the Kearsarge 20 leading to a second Hutchinson touchdown and cutting Kearsarge’s lead to 26-14 just two minutes into the third quarter.
Again, Kearsarge answered quickly, using two big plays — one through the air and another on the ground — to get the points back. Fraioli scored his second touchdown of the game — a 10-yard run — to cap off the drive and extend Kearsarge’s lead to 34-14 midway through the third quarter.
Salamy got involved with the run game in the second half, but ConVal still couldn’t get much offensive momentum, and Kearsarge continued to pour it on.
“We had a couple of drives, it was nice to see that,” Salce said. “But our passing has a lot to be desired to get us out of those holes.”
Freshman Bradley Brunelle got the call at quarterback for ConVal towards the end of the game and looked comfortable under center.
The win puts Kearsage at 4-2, still in the fourth spot in the Division III standings with two games left to play.
ConVal’s 14 points match a season high for the Cougars. ConVal (0-7) hosts Winnisquam next Friday at 7 p.m.