PETERBOROUGH — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the ConVal school board voted to extend the pause on athletics until at least Jan. 19. The vote was based on the recommendation by the ConVal COVID-19 Monitoring Team.
Winter sports were originally approved by the board on Oct. 27 but, as of Dec. 10, the district moved to the “Orange Phase” of the reopening plan based on increased COVID-19 numbers, which put a halt on winter sports.
The district currently remains in the “Orange Phase.” The COVID-19 Monitoring Team recommended that as long as the district is in the “Orange Phase,” athletics should be paused.
Tuesday night’s decision will be reevaluated on Jan. 19.
ConVal girls basketball coach Kevin Proctor tweeted Tuesday night:
“Just spent over 2 hours at our school board meeting where sports were voted on to be put on pause until 1/19. @WeAreConVal the only courage displayed tonight came from your student athletes who spoke on behalf of sports. Who’s leading who?”
The boys and girls basketball teams were both scheduled to open their season on Jan. 12 against Souhegan High School.
Other local schools that currently have winter sports paused include Keene High and Hinsdale Middle/High School.