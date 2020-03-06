ConVal Regional High School has drawn the No. 1 seed in the Division II boys’ basketball tournament, and the spoils aren’t bad.
As the the top seed, the Cougars are the only team that drew a bye in the 15-team tournament. First-round action will take place Monday with seven games at the homes of the higher seeds. ConVal moves directly into the quarterfinals and will host the winner of Oyster River at Manchester West Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.
Tournament pairings were released Friday morning.
ConVal and Bow both finished 17-1 but the Cougars got the top-spot nod on tiebreaker criteria. Both teams lost their only game this season to Hanover High, which is seeded fifth with a 15-3 mark. Hanover and ConVal could meet in the semifinals, which are scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium. The championship game at UNH is Saturday, March 21, at 3 p.m.
Pairings for the Division I boys basketball tournament, which will include Keene High, will be announced Monday. The Blackbirds (11-6) were in a cluster of teams within one game of each other in the standings. Keene played its finale Friday night at Windham.