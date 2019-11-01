The season came to an end in a heartbreaking manner for the ConVal Regional High girls’ soccer team, as John Stark of Weare rallied for a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Division II tournament Thursday.
The Generals converted a penalty kick to snap a 1-1 tie in the second half in a match played at New England College. Arden Ulmer scored both John Stark goals, the first off a corner kick taken by Bella Roy that tied the score.
John Stark (10-6-1), the eighth seed, advances to take on No. 1 Hanover High in the quarterfinals Sunday. No. 9 ConVal finishes 8-8-1.