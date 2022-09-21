PETERBOROUGH — It was a playoff-like atmosphere at Cougar Stadium Wednesday, as the ConVal boys soccer team shutout Hollis-Brookline — arguably the team to beat in Division II — 1-0 in a defensive battle.
Hollis-Brookline was undefeated coming into Wednesday’s matchup.
ConVal — now halfway through the regular season — improves to 6-2 and is in a four-way tie for second place in D-II, right behind Hollis at 6-1.
“After this game, we see a championship,” said senior goalie Wyatt Beaulieu. “We knew coming into the season that it was our year. After beating Merrimack Valley [Tuesday] and then Hollis, that momentum is huge. Looking forward, we know we can beat every team in the league. The confidence we get from this is massive.”
Beaulieu made some spectacular saves throughout the evening, particularly in the final minutes of the first half and midway through the second half to keep the potent Hollis offense off the board.
“I think he’s the best keeper in Division II,” said ConVal head coach Scott Daniels. “Maybe in the state. When he’s on, we can go far. And the four backs that sit in front of him are solid.”
Beaulieu has recorded four shutouts so far this year, including three in the last four games.
“Going into a game like this, you feel the nerves before it, but once you’re on the field there’s nothing else you’re thinking about,” Beaulieu said. “You just have to shut them out. If they get a goal, it becomes way harder for us, so in my head I was just thinking they can’t score. That was the only option.”
And given ConVal only found the back of the net once, it really was the only option.
Senior Caden Peck scored the Cougars’ lone goal — just three minutes into the game — off a feed from classmate Jake Daniels.
“We were trying to move the ball around and find that space,” Peck said. “When the ball came from the left side over, I made a cutting run in and just placed it in the back of the net.
“We want to make the other team catch us and play from behind,” Peck said of scoring early. “It was a big, important piece for us to score early and make them come from behind.”
“The message before the game was, ‘These guys aren’t used to playing from behind,’ ” said Coach Daniels. “If we can put pressure on them and make them get out of their game, that was going to be a benefit us.”
That early goal ended up being the game-winner, as ConVal controlled the pace for much of the rest of the way, creating a couple of scoring chances here and there, but not quite being in position to get that extra insurance. Strong defensive play on the back line as well as some timely saves from Beaulieu preserved the lead.
“It’s a huge confidence boost for these guys,” Coach Daniels said. “They came out with all that effort and it paid off. … I think we’ve always known that this group has a lot of potential. It’s just a matter of them believing it. Wins like [Tuesday] (3-1 win over Merrimack Valley) and today reinforce that and hopefully gives them confidence moving forward.”
ConVal will travel to Hollis on Oct. 14 for a rematch.
“We see them on their Homecoming weekend, which I’m sure is going to be a great atmosphere,” Coach Daniels said. “It’s a great rivalry.
“We’re still building,” Coach Daniels added. “We’re not quite where we want to be but we’re getting there.”
Next up for the Cougars is Trinity (1-3-1) on Friday in Manchester.
