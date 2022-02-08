RINDGE — From start to finish, this was ConVal’s game.
The ConVal boys basketball team cruised to a 71-40 victory over Kingswood in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division II tournament Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse on the campus of Franklin Pierce University.
The Cougars sprinted out to a 20-3 lead at the end of the first quarter as junior Joe Gutwein (14 points) and senior Owen Michaels (six points) both started the night out hot from long range.
ConVal put together a 22-0 run that lasted from the middle of the first quarter all the way to the 5:48 mark of the second quarter and it felt like the Cougars had an insurmountable lead in the blink of an eye.
Shooting 55 percent from the field (16-for-29) in the first half will do that.
“Most of these kids have never even been in this gym, so to come in here and shoot the way that they did, it was impressive,” said ConVal coach Jason Starr. “I was a little worried about a bigger court, the backdrop and everything is different. But we came out firing and never looked back.”
Senior Malachi Page (14 points) started heating up during that streak, scoring seven points in the second quarter. Page scored four quick points on back-to-back layups after scoring a bucket, forcing a turnover on the inbound play, then putting the rock right back up for another two points which put ConVal up 28-3 early in the second quarter.
“We came out strong,” Page said. “We just wanted to send it to them.”
That sequence was one of many where the stingy ConVal defense created offensive opportunities. Another came at the end of the half after Gutwein hit a three-pointer, stole the ball back and swished another long ball.
The Cougars were ahead, 42-12, at the half.
“The message was, ‘Stay on the gas pedal. The job’s not done. We still have another half to play,’ ” Page said. “We wanted everyone involved. Everyone was into it all game.”
The second half saw the Cougars empty the bench, as all 13 rostered players got minutes Tuesday. Even with the bench guys in, ConVal kept the momentum rolling.
“It feels amazing,” Page said. “One through 13 we were all hyped, ready to go today. It carried over into the game. Loved it.”
"A playoff atmosphere should be for 32 minutes, and I think we did that," Starr said. "Our bench guys came in and just kept playing. Kept making the right reads. Kept making the right passes and really getting after it. They did a really good job to keep running our offense, keep playing good defense. I think all 13 guys played really well tonight.”
Page again was a leader on the defense, drawing charges and coming up with timely steals and blocks to help create more offensive opportunities.
“A lot of our good offense comes from our defense, and Malachi has definitely been the guy that’s done that,” Starr said. “Really sets the tone for us and he’s done a great job coming off the bench for us all year. I think most teams would like to have a kid like him. He’s been an awesome sixth man for us. He brings that energy.”
Along with Page and Gutwein, senior Christian Buffum also scored in double figures, putting up 11 points. Senior Austin Knight and classmate Owen McGuire each contributed with nine points.
“We spread the ball out, these guys love playing with each other,” Starr said. “We have no egos on our team. Whoever’s hitting the shots is hitting the shots. You saw Joe hitting some shots and the guys are just feeding him the ball. It’s going to be a different guy every night. Kind of a coach’s dream, I guess.”
Ethan Arnold led the Knights with seven points and Tyler Sprince and Will Crane each had six.
With the win, No. 3 ConVal advances to host No. 6 Sanborn in the quarterfinals after the Sabers got past Bow, 58-51, in their preliminary round matchup, also Tuesday night. That quarterfinal game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at The Cave in Peterborough.
ConVal beat Sanborn, 77-73, earlier in the regular season in a tight matchup.
“I think both of us like to get out and have some shooters and some scorers,” Starr said. “Should be an entertaining game. We’ll try to attack them a little differently than we did before. We’ll watch some tape and come up with something.”
“We’re looking forward to it,” Page said. “It all starts on defense.”