PETERBOROUGH — It was tight — just as expected — but the ConVal boys basketball team pulled out an exciting 77-73 win over Sanborn Monday night in Peterborough to stay undefeated early on in the year.
The Cougars saw four players score 15 or more points in the unselfish win, as it seemed someone new stepped up in each quarter.
Senior Austin Knight led the way for the Cougars, scoring 20 points on the night, including 12 points during a third quarter where ConVal scored 32 points in the eight-minute frame.
Junior Joe Gutwein scored 18, while seniors Christian Buffum and Owen Michaels scored 16 and 15 respectively.
"We've got four or five kids that can really score," said ConVal coach Jason Starr. "They like to play fast and run and play defense."
Play fast and run and play defense is exactly what the Cougars did Monday night, particularly in the latter three quarters of the game.
After falling behind early and letting up 25 points in the first quarter, ConVal's defense stepped up in the second — as well as its offense — and the energetic quarter was capped off with a big run in the final minutes to put the Cougars ahead 51-37 at the half.
"That was really huge for us," Starr said. "At the end of the first [quarter], we weren't feeling good at all. To make that run and prove to the guys that we can put together something like that offensively and defensively — we were hitting our shots, but I think our defense gets us going."
Knight put an exclamation point on the quarter and the half with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, as the ConVal faithful urged him to "Shoot!" in the final seconds.
"It felt good," Knight said. "[The team] was hyped about it. The locker room was hyped up, ready to go into the second half. It felt good."
Knight was also a key factor on the defensive end, disrupting the Sanborn offense and taking care of business on every possession.
"Any time [Austin] switched on anybody, he was really solid," Starr said. "He was all over the ball, hands on the ball. We're really trying to play tough defense without fouling. I think we did a really good job, especially in that second quarter."
ConVal was trying to put the game away in the second half, but Sanborn hung around thanks to senior Jason Allen — who finished with a game-high 27 points — and junior Jared Khalil (23 points).
Allen scored 15 points in the first quarter alone, then added 10 more in the second half on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor.
Khalil scored 12 of his 23 points in the second half, including two three pointers in the fourth quarter and a few late foul shots to keep Sanborn within reach.
"We knew they were a dangerous offensive team," Starr said. "We knew it was going to be a game of runs."
And Sanborn made a run in the second half, but had to foul in the final minute — which almost ended up working in their favor — but ConVal held on for the four-point win to move to 4-0 on the season.
Seventy-seven points are the most this team has scored in its four games this season, but they haven't scored less than 60 in game this year.
Not bad for a team that's defensively-focused.
"We're trying to play as unselfish as we can, move the ball," Starr said. "Whoever is hot is getting those shots. These guys play a lot of basketball together and they have fun doing it."
"Mostly, it's just our chemistry," Knight said. "We've been playing together since fifth grade, even before. We're always ready to go."
ConVal (4-0) has two games on the road upcoming, the first against Hollis-Brookline on Wednesday, then Pembroke Academy on Tues. Jan 4. The Cougars then return home to face Bow on Thurs. Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.