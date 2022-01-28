PETERBOROUGH — Up 10 with two minutes left to play, the ConVal boys basketball team seemed to know they had things in the bag in a battle between two of the best teams in Division II.
Behind an energized crowd on Senior Night at the Cougar Cave in Peterborough, ConVal took down Pelham, 74-59, to avenge its loss earlier in the season and jump the Pythons in the D-II standings.
“It’s huge for us,” said ConVal coach Jason Starr. “We’re really trying to get that top-four seed. In my opinion, that’s the best team in the state. They’ve probably been playing the best. Sometimes Senior Night can go one way or another, and I think it went in a positive direction here.”
Junior Joe Gutwein led the way for ConVal with 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting and was one of four Cougars to hit double figures. Owen McGuire (14 points), Owen Michaels (13 points) and Austin Knight (10 points) all finished with double-digit points as well.
“Means a lot,” Gutwein said. “Everyone brought their A-game today. Everyone came out tonight and we got the dub.”
Having four guys in double figures has become a common occurrence for this Cougars team, a testament to their comradery and depth that they’ve shown all season.
“We talk about it a lot,” Starr said. “About getting each other easy baskets and helping each other out on offense. We’ve got four or five guys — if not six — that can score and on any given night one of them is going to step up.
“The scorebook is different every night, and I think that’s one of the best things we do,” Starr added.
Another efficient day on offense was complemented by ConVal’s strong defensive play, led by Knight and senior Malachi Page, as the Cougars kept Pelham’s offense off balance for most of the night, and particularly in the second half.
“That was the big thing that was missing [in the last game against Pelham],” Starr said. “I think we did a pretty good job, overall. We really clamped down on some of their cuts to the basket. We played tough, we got after if defensively and defense led to a bunch of our offense.”
Page drew three charges throughout the night to highlight a physical game for the senior. Page also had a momentum-changing play in the fourth quarter, diving for a ball on the court and finding Gutwein for the three pointer right in front of the student section. The long ball put ConVal ahead 57-51 in the final frame.
Senior Jake McGlinchey scored a game-high 21 points for the Pythons (12-2), who have now lost two in a row after winning their first 12 games. Sophomore Dom Herrling scored 16 points for Pelham.
Both teams came out firing, energized, ready to play, and traded buckets until senior Christian Buffum went on a quick 5-0 run in the final minute of the first quarter to put ConVal ahead 21-18 at the end of the frame.
ConVal led by as many as eight in the second quarter, but Pelham went on an 8-2 run at the end of the half and trailed by just two at the half, 34-32.
ConVal scored the first six points of the second half, including four from Gutwein, to bump their lead back up to eight. Later on, Knight hit a three-pointer halfway through the quarter and the Cougars had an 11-point lead.
Pelham once again found a way to get back into it, trailing 53-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
That’s when senior Owen McGuire went on a roll, scoring on a three-point play in the fourth quarter, then hitting a three to put ConVal ahead 63-55 with four minutes to play.
Michaels went to the line soon after and put ConVal up by 10, 65-55, with two free throws. Those free throws forced Pelham to start fouling, down 10 with two minutes on the clock, and the crowd — which was energized all night long — started to feel it.
Gutwein hit one final bucket — from a full-court pass — to hype up the crowd one more time.
“I don’t know,” Gutwein said with a laugh, talking about his offensive production. “My teammates did a great job getting me the ball, and we played great defense and that’s how we got the dub. It was Senior Night and it was packed. That’s good motivation.”
ConVal (14-2) has now won five in a row, but is still fighting for tournament seeding and home-court advantage. The Cougars travel to Bishop Brady (8-5) on Tuesday before heading to Lebanon (12-1) next Friday for the regular season finale.