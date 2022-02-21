DURHAM — With the game tied and 1.5 seconds on the clock, senior Austin Knight put up a shot from 30 feet out as the buzzer went off in regulation, a chance to give his team the state title.
Instead, the ball rimmed out — just inches away from being one of the most memorable shots of Knight’s career — and overtime ensued between the ConVal boys basketball team and Souhegan in the Division II state championship game Sunday afternoon at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
The Sabers took it in the extra frame, 53-51, to earn their first state title since 2004.
“I thought it was good,” Knight said of his last-second shot. “Oh my God, I thought it was good. To see that go down, it would’ve been insane. Very disappointed it didn’t go, but can’t do anything about it now.”
It was a game that early on looked like it could get out of hand, as the Sabers pushed out to a 10-0 lead, 10-2 after the first quarter, shooting 80 percent from the field. The Cougars did not score until there were 35 seconds left in the quarter, when senior Owen Michaels put ConVal on the board with a layup.
Junior Joe Gutwein (21 points) and senior Owen McGuire (15 points) took control of the game from there, waking up a dangerous ConVal offense to bring the game back within reach. McGuire scored eight points in the second quarter and Gutwein scored five points in the frame, including a buzzer-beating three pointer at the end of the half to bring the Cougars within four, 21-17.
“We knew our offense was going to come around,” said ConVal coach Jason Starr. “We knew that we were going to put some points up. We just kept plugging away and doing our thing, and they believed in each other to get back into the game.”
“We just had to keep the energy at 100 percent,” Gutwein said. “And get stops and get easy buckets and be patient on offense.”
ConVal continued to hang around in the third quarter, keeping the deficit at just four until the final two minutes of the quarter. Then, senior Malachi Page (11 points) decided he’d had enough.
After Knight forced a turnover on a Souhegan inbound play, Page hit a corner three-pointer with 1:40 on the clock to bring ConVal within one, 28-27, then he tied the game with a free throw at 1:16 of the third quarter.
As the third quarter continued to wind down, Page forced a steal then hit a jumper on the other end to give ConVal it’s largest lead of the night, 34-30, and send the ConVal crowd at the Fieldhouse into a frenzy.
“The coaching staff really motivated us at one of the timeouts,” Page said. “They got us going. Everybody started to click, feed off each other. That’s what brought us back.”
An even fourth quarter saw Souhegan with a slight lead, 42-40, with 1:20 on the clock. Gutwein — who was automatic from the free throw line (5-for-5) — hit two of the biggest ones of the game to tie things up at 42 with just a minute left in regulation.
Souhegan had the ball with the game tied and 10.5 seconds on the clock, but the ConVal defense cracked down and made the stop, giving the Cougars one more opportunity to earn its first state championship since 1994.
Despite only 1.5 seconds on the clock, Knight got his shot off, but just missed.
In the overtime period, Souhegan pulled ahead 49-46 with less than a minute to play. ConVal had possession and a chance to tie, but turned the ball over, leading to a fast break where Souhegan sophomore Nolan Colby (12 points) was fouled, and he hit one of his two free throws to make it a two-possession game. Time was not on ConVal’s side.
In the end, with Souhegan's lead at five, a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Gutwein was not enough. The Sabers bench mobbed their team on the court as the Cougars awaited their runners-up trophy.
Souhegan junior Matt Canavan finished with a team-high 19 points, shooting lights out from the field all night (8-for-13).
“Matt turned it on,” said Souhegan coach Peter Pierce. “He’s just going to get better and better. Offensively, he gives us the spark we needed.”
Colby scored 12 points and 6-foot-7 center senior Josh McBride finished with 15 rebounds.
“It’s just pure, competitive spirit,” said Pierce, a former coach at ConVal. “They all excel at other sports. They’re all accomplished athletes. They all have a great competitive fire and look where it gets you.”
ConVal finished with an 18-4 record after putting together a 15-3 regular season, earning them the third seed in the D-II tournament. The Cougars blew out No. 14 Kingwood in the preliminary round before taking out No. 6 Sanborn in the quarterfinals and upsetting No. 2 Pelham in the semifinals.
“We played really good the whole season,” Starr said. “I’m really proud of these guys. I couldn’t ask for anything more than the effort that they gave. It’s been a great season for us, for sure. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
“We all played our [butts] off,” Gutwein said. “[Souhegan] did too. We just have to keep our heads up and just move on. We should all be proud of ourselves.”
The Cougars lose nine seniors after this year, including four that were consistently in the starting lineup (Michaels, Knight, McGuire, Buffum) and one as the sixth man who often saw starting-caliber minutes (Page).
“I’m just really proud of these guys,” Starr said. “They’ve come a long way. They’ve really developed and I’m so proud of them. I can’t really say enough. Everything they’ve done this year has been fantastic for the program.”
“I’ve been playing with these seniors for like 10 years now,” Gutwein said. “I’m going to miss them a lot.”
And the seniors think the team will be back.
“I feel like we left them in good hands,” Page said. “They’ve got Ryan [Close], Joe [Gutwein], Noah [Stewart], to name a few. They have a great JV team coming up. They’ll have a bright future.”