PETERBOROUGH — Sanborn hung around and gave the Cougars a scare in the final seconds, but the ConVal boys basketball team earned its spot in the final four with a 70-66 win in their NHIAA Division II quarterfinal matchup Friday night at the Cougar Cave in Peterborough.
No. 3 ConVal will face No. 2 Pelham on Tuesday night at Oyster River High School in the D-II semifinals at 5:30 p.m., with a spot in the championship game on the line.
“It’s going to be a new thing for me,” said senior Christian Buffum, who scored 14 points for the Cougars, tied for the team lead with senior Owen McGuire. “Some of these guys have been here before. They’ll be the ones who are comfortable with it. Just have to keep rolling. I’m excited for it.”
“It’s exciting for the guys,” said ConVal coach Jason Starr. “These are the goals we set at the beginning of the year. To get to the final four was definitely our goal, so we’re happy to be there.”
ConVal led by nine, 65-56, with 2:17 to play in the fourth quarter, but Sanborn junior Jared Khalil (19 points) put the team on his back in the final minutes, and in the blink of an eye, Sanborn was down just three points with 42 seconds to play.
Twice down the stretch, Khalil was fouled shooting a three-point shot. The first was a four-point play. The second time, Khalil had three free throws and made two to cut ConVal’s lead to two, 68-66, with 16 seconds to play.
“Jared Khalil is a hell of a player,” Buffum said. “He draws those fouls, and he keeps them right in it. Their game plan worked out pretty well.”
On the next possession, ConVal turned the ball over and Sanborn had a chance to tie or win. All of a sudden, a wave of tension fell over the loud-and-proud ConVal faithful at the Cave.
But the Cougars defense made the stop it needed and senior Austin Knight (13 points) hit two free throws with one second on the clock to send ConVal to the final four.
“We didn’t talk about it in the locker room, we’ll talk about it tomorrow, and try to button some of those things up for the future,” Starr said. “I think we kind of lost our poise there at the end, but it’s about ‘survive and advance’ and we did that.”
Again, ConVal saw a balanced attack on offense all night long, as someone new seemed to step up each quarter. It was Knight in the first (eight points), Buffum in the second (10 points), McGuire in the third (eight points) and a team effort in the fourth. Senior Malachi Page scored seven points in the second quarter and 11 on the night. Junior Joe Gutwein and senior Owen Michaels each scored nine.
“You can pick up a scorebook from any game and it looks the same,” Starr said. “It’s been great coaching these guys. They’re really selfless and really care about each other. Our defense helps us with that.”
Buffum was a big part of a 24-point second quarter, scoring 10 of his points on 4-for-4 shooting in that frame, including propelling his team on a 7-0 run to end the half. ConVal led 41-30 at halftime.
“We had more ball movement,” Buffum said. “We got open cuts and shots and I realized that I got by my man once, so I kept trying to do it over and over again and it worked.”
“We played defense, we rebounded, we got the ball out,” Starr said. “To end the half like that was really big.”
Sanborn hung around in the third quarter, climbing back into the game and trailing just 53-48 heading into the fourth.
ConVal went on an 8-0 run to start the final frame — playing much like they did in the first quarter when they sprinted out to a 13-2 lead — and pulled ahead 61-48 at the 5:45 mark.
Then the wheels started to fall off the wagon.
“We have to hit our free throws to end it next time,” Buffum said. “It’s a learning curve, so next time we just have to secure the ball better.”
ConVal shot 3-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Two of those free throws came from Knight to seal the win.
“You don’t learn until you make those big mistakes,” Starr said. “We made those big mistakes and still survived. I think those are some valuable lessons that are important that we’ll move forward with for sure.”
ConVal held on and will now face Pelham for a third time this season, the next matchup coming in the state semifinals. The teams split their regular season meetings.
“We just have to learn off what we did the second time,” Buffum said. “The first time, we were nervous … but we’re going to be good coming into Tuesday.”
“They smoked us in Pelham, and we learned a lot of things from that,” Starr said. “We also learned a lot of things here when we played them. It’s going to be a battle for sure.”