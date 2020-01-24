The ConVal Regional High boys’ alpine ski team lost by a single point to Souhegan Regional Thursday, 383-382, in a meet featuring two giant slalom runs at Crotched Mountain in Bennington. The ConVal girls finished third, trailing Souhegan and Portsmouth High.
The boys were led by Noah Krason, who finished second overall with a combined time of 1:01.96. Reid Wilson was fifth (1:04.41), Ben Kriebel took seventh (1:10.41) and Carter Rousseau was eighth (1:11.02) for the Cougars. Also finishing in the top 20 were Cale Skillings (12th), David Martin (13th) and Jackson Burnham (17th).
For the girls, Ella Dishong took second in 1:07.14. Also, Caitlin Beal was 13th (1:14.34), Lydia Cleveland was 17th (1:25.88) and Anna Bartsch was 19th (1:27.59).