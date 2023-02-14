JAFFREY — For all intents and purposes, this season was just supposed to be about gaining exposure for the Conant boys’ basketball team.
The Orioles don’t have much experience — they roster just one senior. They don’t have a deep bench — they dress just nine players. They don’t have a bonafide superstar, either.
If head coach Eric Saucier was seeking nothing more than valuable learning experiences for his young team, he couldn’t have asked for one better than a playoff win at Pratt Auditorium. That’s just what his Orioles delivered Tuesday night.
A 56-44 win over Belmont in the first round of the NHIAA tournament leaves Conant as one of eight teams still standing in Division III. Conant will face undefeated top-seed Gilford on Friday in the quarterfinals. Gilford bested the Orioles twice in the regular season — 52-48 on Jan. 21 in Jaffrey and 60-43 on Jan. 28 in Gilford.
The Orioles — the No. 8 seed in the tournament after a 12-6 regular season — faced a coin-toss matchup against senior-laden No. 9 Belmont. If the pressure was there, it never permeated. The O’s found their scoring touch early, and relied on their signature perimeter defense down the stretch to claim a defining win.
Junior Manny Hodgson led the way with 18 points. Sophomore Jared Nagle poured in 17 points, draining four shots from beyond the arc. Jordan Nagle — who fouled out in the fourth quarter — finished with 12 points.
“I just told them I am so proud of them,” said Saucier. “Only having nine guys, and all year not being able to go five-on-five [in practice], running full-court four-on-four, just the effort that they have given all season … they deserve this.”
Jared Nagle got the Orioles going on offense early, hitting three corner three-pointers in the opening eight minutes as Conant jumped out to a 15-9 lead at the end of one quarter.
Hodgson followed with a pair of triples in the second quarter, as Conant extended its advantage to double digits to lead 31-17 at halftime.
“We needed those early shots. It was a huge energy booster for us,” said Jared Nagle. “We normally don’t have too much offense, so it was good to get shots up in the first half.”
Conant has found most of its success this season by relying on its defense in the second half, and that again was the case on Tuesday. The Orioles held Belmont at arms length the entire final 16 minutes. Belmont made it a 10-point game with 50 seconds remaining, but smart ball control and confident free-throw shooting from Hodgson kept the O’s firmly in front.
“If we start the game like that every night we should be able to hold the lead most of the time,” said Hodgson. “We know we can get back and we know we’re pretty solid on defense.”
While perhaps once considered a concern at the beginning of the season, Conant’s youth has turned into a possible advantage. With a little newfound juvenescent confidence, the Orioles turn to Gilford knowing they’re playing with house money.
"We're gonna get on a bus and we're gonna go to Gilford, and we're not going just to go," said Saucier. "Hopefully they play with the confidence that they did tonight, because now there is nothing to lose."
