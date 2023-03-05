It was already a record-setting season for Concord's Brooks Craigue and on Saturday night he set another one. Craigue recorded a hat trick and an assist, with his first goal of the game in the second period giving him his 64th point of the season, setting the program’s single-season points record.
But the most important numbers for the Crimson Tide was the final score on the board, a 4-1 victory for No. 1 Concord (19-0) over No. 9 Keene (10-10), a win that punched the Tide’s ticket to Wednesday night’s semifinals.
Concord outshot Keene 31-4 with Keene goalie senior Orion Murphy making 27 saves.
Midway through the first period, Craigue, a senior captain, fired a shot wide to the right of Murphy, drawing him out of the position enough to leave the left half of the goal uncovered. The puck bounced hard enough off the boards behind the goal to rebound right to junior right wing Dawson Fancher, who wristed a shot into the uncovered side of the net, giving Concord a 1-0 lead with 8:26 on the clock.
Craigue was credited with an assist, his 63rd point of the season, tying him with assistant coach and Class of 2011’s Pat Lacasse.
Tyler Fennelly was also credited with an assist.
The Tide made a rare blunder at the end of the first period, giving the puck away to Keene senior center Joel Beard, who fired a shot on Concord goalie Kal Gaudreault (three saves). Gaudreault made the initial save, but junior left wing Noah Parrelli poked in the game-tying goal after a brief flurry of activity in front of Concord’s net (senior right wing Leo Ballaro also had an assist) with 38.2 seconds remaining in the opening period.
The tie was short lived. Craigue redirected a shot by freshman defenseman Brayden Beauregard to make it 2-1 just 3:49 into the second period, giving Craigue his 64th point and setting the single-season record.
Less than five minutes later, Craigue scored on a breakaway, finishing with a nifty deke to beat Murphy on the short side (senior captain Joey Tarbell assisted). He completed his hat trick with 3:32 left in the game, taking the puck close to the corner behind Keene’s net and deflecting a shot off of the back of Murphy’s pads across the line to make it 4-1.
“We did a good job keeping the puck down in (Keene’s end) in the third,” Concord coach Dunc Walsh said. “We’re down so many guys (on D) with Jack Shoemaker and Trevor Brown being out. Our freshman Brayden Beauregard played pretty well, but then he got hurt. I was really happy with how he played and the other three (Tarbell, Fennelly and Alex Pelletier), they all played well as a unit.”
“It was tough right from the beginning,” Blackbirds’ head coach Chris McIntosh said. “I thought we were a little lethargic … (Concord) really took it to us. They’re No. 1 for a reason. They’re going for a three-peat for a reason. They’ve got the best player in the league and he (showed us why). I’m grateful, and ultimately happy, for the boys’ season. This season we had our first playoff win in 25 years in Division I. We’re trying to find our own identity and figure some things out here and prove to everybody that we belong. Tough one to swallow today, but collectively a lot of positive things happened for us this year.”
The Tide now await the winner of No. 4 Bedford vs. No. 5 Trinity in Wednesday’s semifinal at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. The Sunday night game between Bedford and Trinity was not completed at press time.
“We’ve gotta keep working hard,” Walsh said. “We’re down to four practices left in the season, hopefully. We just gotta get ready for Trinity or Bedford, either team will be a tough game. It’s all about staying sharp. The kids are motivated. They want to win again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.