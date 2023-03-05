20230306-SPT-khspuckmonitor

Keene goaltender Orion Murphy positions himself to make a save with a net-front scrum barreling down. Murphy made 27 saves as Keene fell 4-1 in the NHIAA Division I quarterfinals Saturday in Concord.

 Chip Griffin / Concord Monitor

It was already a record-setting season for Concord's Brooks Craigue and on Saturday night he set another one. Craigue recorded a hat trick and an assist, with his first goal of the game in the second period giving him his 64th point of the season, setting the program’s single-season points record.






