Conant boys soccer head coach Tom Harvey was named NHIAA Division III Coach of the Year, as announced last week.
Harvey led the Orioles to a 12-3-2 record and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the team’s highest seeding ever, Harvey said.
The Orioles beat Saint Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the tournament before losing to the eventual champs, Trinity High School, in penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round.
“Look at the two seasons that we had: last year and this year. That has never been done here,” Harvey said after the quarterfinal game. “I’m very proud of them. They had a great season.”
Three of Harvey’s athletes earned All State honors:
Garrett Somero earned second team accolades and Derrick Dewees and Noah Mertzic earned an honorable mentions.
Monadnock and Fall Mountain also saw DIII boys on the All State list as the Huskies’ Georgios Pananas and Fall Mountain’s Derek Bader earned honorable mentions.
Other locals with All State honors:
D-I boys
Aidan Fauth, Keene High — Honorable Mention
D-I girls
Mya Frazier, Keene High — Honorable Mention
D-II boys
Wyatt Beaulieu, ConVal — Honorable Mention
Carter Rousseau, ConVal — Second Team
Bryson Boice, ConVal — Honorable Mention
Zach Burgess, ConVal — Second Team
D-II girls
Kendall Larson, ConVal — Honorable Mention
D-III girls
Julianna Joslyn, Monadnock — Honorable Mention
Jennah Harvey, Conant — Honorable Mention
Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mountain — Honorable Mention
D-IV boys
Noah Pangelinan, Hinsdale — Honorable Mention
D-IV girls
Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale — Second Team