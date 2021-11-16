Conant boys soccer head coach Tom Harvey was named NHIAA Division III Coach of the Year, as announced last week.

Harvey led the Orioles to a 12-3-2 record and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the team’s highest seeding ever, Harvey said.

The Orioles beat Saint Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the tournament before losing to the eventual champs, Trinity High School, in penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round.

“Look at the two seasons that we had: last year and this year. That has never been done here,” Harvey said after the quarterfinal game. “I’m very proud of them. They had a great season.”

Three of Harvey’s athletes earned All State honors:

Garrett Somero earned second team accolades and Derrick Dewees and Noah Mertzic earned an honorable mentions.

Monadnock and Fall Mountain also saw DIII boys on the All State list as the Huskies’ Georgios Pananas and Fall Mountain’s Derek Bader earned honorable mentions.

Other locals with All State honors:

D-I boys

Aidan Fauth, Keene High — Honorable Mention

D-I girls

Mya Frazier, Keene High — Honorable Mention

D-II boys

Wyatt Beaulieu, ConVal — Honorable Mention

Carter Rousseau, ConVal — Second Team

Bryson Boice, ConVal — Honorable Mention

Zach Burgess, ConVal — Second Team

D-II girls

Kendall Larson, ConVal — Honorable Mention

D-III girls

Julianna Joslyn, Monadnock — Honorable Mention

Jennah Harvey, Conant — Honorable Mention

Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mountain — Honorable Mention

D-IV boys

Noah Pangelinan, Hinsdale — Honorable Mention

D-IV girls

Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale — Second Team

