Several athletes from area high schools competed in the NHIAA Meet of Champions on Saturday at Oyster River High School in Durham.
One local athlete took home a top spot in the state-wide competition in which the top six finishers from each division’s state meet qualify.
Conant’s Ben Sawyer, who won the Division III title in the boys long jump, took first place in the long jump again on Saturday. The sophomore leaped 22-feet, three inches to claim the top step.
The Keene High boys track team also had a number of top-eight finishers.
Junior sprinter Chris Stevens was third in the boys 100 meters, finishing in 11.04 seconds. He was edged out by Manchester Memorial’s AJ Sebastien (10.87 seconds) and Bishop Brady’s Joshua Gentchos (10.96 seconds). Stevens also was third in the 200 at 22.60 seconds. Stevens qualified for New Englands in both events.
Erik Nolan was fifth for the Blackbirds in the 400 meters, crossing the line in 51.56 seconds. Freshman Sully Sturtz was seventh for the Blackbirds in the 3200 at nine minutes, 34.61 seconds. Keene’s 4 x 400 relay team of Wayne Crowell, Ian Cardinale, Stevens and Nolan was fifth at 3:31.99.
Isaac Nelson was seventh in the boys long jump at 20-feet, 4.5 inches while Nick Dumond was seventh in the triple jump at 39-feet, 7.25 inches.
Monadnock’s Gavin Lombara was third in the boys 110 hurdles, finishing in 15.81 seconds.
ConVal’s William Simard was eighth in the 1600, finishing in 4:31.42. Kendrick Edwards was ninth in the long jump and 13th in the 100 meters. Jack Harris cleared 11-feet in the pole vault for ninth.
Fall Mountain’s Tyson Patch was seventh in the discus with a throw of 132-feet , one inch.
In the girls’ meet, ConVal’s Elise Robbins, who won the Division II girls pole vault title, was 10th, clearing 8-feet, six inches. Conant’s Bella Nero was 11th, clearing eight feet. ConVal’s Tasha MacNeil was 11th in the 100 meters and 12th in the javelin.
Fall Mountain’s Sierra Proper was eighth in the discus, throwing 93 feet.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.