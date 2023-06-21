Ben Sawyer, who just wrapped up his sophomore year at Conant, defended his decathlon championship over the weekend in the 66th New Hampshire High School Decathlon at Nashua South High School. Sawyer won the event last year as a freshman.
While last year’s win came with a bit of drama, with a scoring error causing Sawyer to named champion after the fact, there was little doubt over Sawyer’s title this time around.
Sawyer, 16, scored 5,825 points, topping the field by more than 700 points. Tanner Ames of Lebanon was second with 5,123 points.
The decathlon includes 10 events: the 100 meter dash, 400 meter dash, 1,500 meters, 110 meter hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, discus, javelin an shot put.
Sawyer took event wins in the long jump (20-feet, seven inches), an event he won the D-III and Meet of Champion titles in, and the 400 meters (51.68 seconds).
“Last year was definitely a little more stressful trying to eke out every last point,” said Sawyer. “This year, I had a lot more wiggle room and it was a lot less stressful. ... It felt kind of easy. My stronger events were on Saturday so I really just wanted to rack up as many points as I could then finish the job on Sunday.”
Sawyer, who also plays soccer and basketball at Conant, has been running track since sixth grade. He started running with the Orioles varsity track team when he was in eighth grade. He has been competing against kids above his age his entire life thanks in part to his older brother, Jacob, who just graduated from Conant this June and placed 19th in the decathlon.
“I’ve always been playing against kids older than me, so it just feels normal,” said Ben Sawyer. “It’s pretty cool to be where I am now.”
The younger Sawyer, who takes the summer off from sports but is working concrete in the offseason, said he plans to continue competing in the decathlon.
Next year, he has set his sights on reaching 6,000 points — a goal he came just short of reaching this year.
“Having that high goal definitely helped push me trying to make all my marks,” Sawyer said. “I actually almost forgot about placement for a while, I was just focused on hitting that score.”
If he keeps pace, Sawyer could be a four-time champion in the event.
“If I could pull that off it would mean a lot,” he said. “All the hard work and training that I have put in, yeah it would definitely mean a lot.”
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
