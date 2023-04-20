LANGDON — It was set to be an early-season scene setter in Division III — Conant and Fall Mountain entered Wednesday at 3-0. It ended with a resounding message from the Orioles — they’ll put a hurt on if you let them.
The Orioles scored 18 runs over the first three innings and clubbed two home runs in a dominant 21-0 win in five innings over the Wildcats.
Both teams had their aces in the circle.
But Kendal Cote never could settle in for the Wildcats on a raw afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. Conant scored four in the first innings without registering a hit, drawing four walks, scoring on two passed balls, an error and a double steal.
Graecen Kirby did settle in, allowing only one hit through three innings of work. She struck out seven and walked two.
The Orioles piled on in the second when Kirby laced a two-run single. Violet Bennett singled home a run and then Hannah Manley launched a two-run double to break the game open.
“Our plate discipline was phenomenal today, we were laying off most of the high stuff,” said Conant coach Wiley Billings. “[Cote] is a good pitcher, but it didn’t look like she really had her stuff today. But we’ll have to be ready for her when we play them again at home.”
“When we had our opportunities, we took advantage of them,” he added. “I’m very pleased with the way we are playing.”
Conant also got to Abby Jarvis in the third inning.
Kirby blasted a three-run home run to left center field to give her five RBI on the day and make it 13-0. The Orioles scored eight runs in the frame on four hits and four walks.
Bennett added a two-run home run in the fifth.
Cote had Fall Mountain’s lone base hit, roping a double in the first inning.
Rylee Herr finished 3-for-4 with three RBI. Bennett and Manley also drove in three runs. Sophia Spingola was 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored.
Shayla Seppala relieved Kirby in the circle in the fourth, allowing only two baserunners via walk and striking out two to finish the game.
Conant hosts Mascenic on Friday while Fall Mountain travels to face Hanover today at 4:30 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
