CARROLL — Conant High junior Hayden Ketola and Fall Mountain freshman Mitchell Cormier both finished in the top 10 in Tuesday’s Division III golf team state championship at Mount Washington Resort Golf Course, qualifying both of them for Sunday’s individual championship at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
Ketola shot a 9-over par 81 to finish tied for sixth with Bow’s Matthew Lamy. Cormier came in eighth at 10-over 82 — one stroke ahead of former teammate and current Stevens golfer Dylan Adamovich, who also made the cut for Sunday.
As a team, Fall Mountain finished 11th with a team score of 104-over 392. Following Cormier on the scoresheet were Kaylee Lintner (90), Cameron Fry (97), Spencer Harrington (123), Mary Catherine Haefner (134) and Braden Haefner (152). Aside from Ketola, the only other Conant representative was Connor Hart, who shot 21-over 93.
Derryfield won its second state title in three years, shooting a 32-over 320, while Bow — which won the title last year as the regular season champions after the tourney was cancelled due to weather — finished as the runner-up at 37-over 325. Pelham’s Russell Hamel took first place at even-par 72, and Derryfield’s Gunnar Senatore finished second a 1-over 73.