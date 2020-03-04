LITCHFIELD — A .500 boys’ basketball season may be un-Conant-like, but never count the Orioles out in tournament season.
No. 11 Conant High (9-9) traveled to Litchfield Tuesday for a first-round Division III tournament game against Campbell High (12-6) and promptly swiped a 30-26 victory.
Anthony Gauthier scored all 12 of Conant’s points in the fourth quarter to lead the Orioles into the quarterfinals and a long trip to No. 3 Somersworth High Friday at 7 p.m. Somersworth coasted into the quarterfinals with a 57-33 win over Inter-Lakes in its first-round game Tuesday.
The Orioles trailed Campbell by six points at the end of the third quarter, but tied it 24-24 with under two minutes left. After Campbell retook the lead, Gauther hit a 3-pointer to put conant up for good.