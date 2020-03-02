JAFFREY — As usual, the stands were packed to their limit Saturday night.
It's something that Conant High basketball fans have become accustomed to over the years — the walls of Pratt Auditorium are lined with championship banners.
But if they were expecting a blowout by the undefeated and top-seeded Orioles in the quarterfinals of the NHIAA Division III tournament, they were mistaken. Although they beat Campbell High 73-29 in the regular season, this time it went a little differently. Conant advanced with a 59-53 victory, but it wasn't easy.
Campbell came ready to play.
“We haven’t been in many close games all season, so a little rough in the bye week and it showed a little bit, a little rusty, but they persevered and I’m very proud of them,” Conant Coach Brian Troy said.
Although Campbell entered the game as the ninth seed, it played tough all night. Campbell led early, but Conant was dominating the boards and even the Campbell fans seemed to understand it would prove to be a game-changer.
Matters only got worse when Campbell’s starting center Tori Allen fouled out with a minute left in the third quarter. Allen was leading the team in rebounds when she committed her fifth foul, striking a huge blow to the Cougars. They were within striking distance, but the Orioles were able to exploit them inside.
Campbell Coach Sean Hogan said he was proud of the way his team played against the tournament's top seed. “We thought physically we’re actually one of the few teams in the state that can match up with a couple of those girls, with (Silas Bernier and Elizabeth Gonyea.)," Hogan said. "We have some pretty good athletes on the team so we were hoping to go wire to wire, (play) full-court defense and make everything hard on them.”
Bernier led the Orioles in scoring with 18 points, and had an impressive sequence early in the game that got the crowd rumbling. Bernier went to the line with the Orioles down by one, made both free throws, then stole the inbounds pass for a score. She soon made it six points in a row.
Bernier said it did feel unusual to be trailing in a game. “After coming off an undefeated season with so many blowouts, it was different; we haven’t faced that kind of adversity," she said. "It forced us to really hone in on not fouling, rebounding and just playing as a team. I think we needed that. It was definitely a wake up call for what's to come, but I think we responded pretty well.”
Usually, Conant (19-0) heads somewhere East for the semifinals, but this year is different. This time the Orioles' bus will turn West, bound for Keene State College's Spaulding Gymnasium and the semifinals Wednesday. They will play No. 4 Newfound Regional (15-3), which downed No. 5 White Mountains in a quarterfinal game Saturday, 41-33.
