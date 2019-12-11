High school girls’ basketball
Conant 66, Fall Mountain 47 — The Orioles raced out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in exacting a bit of revenge on the Wildcats. Fall Mountain knocked them off in the Division III semifinals last March and then lost to Monadnock Regional High in the title game.
Tuesday, Elizabeth Gonyea scored 19 points and Silas Bernier added 14 to lead Conant at Pratt Auditorium in Jaffrey. Avery Stewart scored a team-high 17 points for Fall Mountain. Conant (2-0) gets a crack at the defending champion Huskies next Tuesday in a boys-girls double-header that starts with the boys at 5 p.m. Tuesday was the season-opener for Fall Mountain whose first scheduled game Friday was postponed due to poor road conditions.
Hinsdale 49, Pittsfield 22 — The Pacers won their second straight game to start the season on the road in Pittsfield.
Men’s college ice hockey
Franklin Pierce again picks up top weekly NE10 award — For the third straight week, Franklin Pierce University can boast of having the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week. This time it’s reigning NE10 Player of the Year senior forward Alex Lester, a senior forward from Methuen, Mass. He earned his first weekly award of the season for the week ending Dec. 8.
The Ravens had only one game last week, but Lester had a hand in four of the five goals in a 5-3 road win over St. Anselm. Lester leads the team in scoring with eight goals and eight assists. The Ravens (8-2-1) wrap up the semester Saturday, when they host Nichols at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass., at 1 p.m.