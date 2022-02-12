A former local high school basketball star is returning to her roots.
Elizabeth Gonyea, a 2020 Conant High School graduate, has transferred to Keene State College to continue her basketball and field hockey careers with the Owls.
Gonyea was originally committed to play basketball and field hockey at the University of Southern Maine — another school in the Little East Conference — but is returning to New Hampshire after a semester with the Huskies.
“I definitely missed my mom, my sister, my dad, the most,” Gonyea said. “There’d be a lot of FaceTime calls, so we don’t really use FaceTime anymore, which is nice. You really don’t realize how much you miss home until you’re far away.”
Gonyea was a three-time basketball state champion with Conant, first in 2017 as a freshman, then in 2019 as a junior and again in 2020 as a senior. The 2019 and 2020 championship teams were undefeated, led by Gonyea. She was also recognized as the NHIAA Division III Player of the Year back-to-back times in 2019 and 2020 and is a 1,000-point scorer for the Orioles.
In just her second game of the season with the Keene State women’s basketball team, against Castleton on Jan. 19, Gonyea scored a team-high 14 points, still her highest total of the season.
So far, that is.
She’s quickly earned a spot in the rotation, coming off the bench in all 10 of her games with the Owls to date. She’s contributed as a three-point shooting threat, hitting a 37.5 percent mark on her long ball.
Gonyea has fit right in with her teammates on the court, and she said that’s been the case off the court as well.
“You walk right on and everyone’s just happy that you’re there,” Gonyea said. “They want to get to know you more on a deeper level. It’s very welcoming and inviting. And really, those are your lifelong friends for the rest of your life, usually.”
As far as what Gonyea will miss about Maine, her field hockey and basketball teammates, as well as her field hockey coach, Bonny Brown-Denico, and the daycare she used to work at top the list. She explained that Brown-Denico is still a huge support to her.
“When we (Keene State) went and played there recently, she made me a sign and everything, so she just wished me the best,” Gonyea said. “So, I’ll miss the people there the most. I also worked at a daycare right down the street. I’ll miss those kids and the people that I worked with there as well.”
With four more regulavr season games left on the schedule for the Keene State women’s basketball team, Gonyea has some goals for the team down the home stretch.
“Hopefully winning a few more games, we definitely have the talent,” Gonyea said. “I’m definitely looking forward to the playoff stretch and really just getting closer. Hopefully I’ll remember some more plays. There’s a lot to learn. Really just having a good rest of the season and getting closer with everyone.”