WALPOLE — The Conant golf team entered the season with high expectations, albeit with a few questions. But where almost every team begins the fall with its fair share of unknowns, the Orioles headed through August wondering if they’d have a team.
Conant began fall practice without a coach, which could have put its season in jeopardy.
At the last minute, Drew Arsenault, who works at the Orioles’ home course The Shattuck in Jaffrey, stepped up for the role.
And it’s a good thing, because the Orioles are off to a strong start and are pointed toward another trip to the Division IV State Tournament.
The Orioles swept a four-team match on Tuesday, defeating hosts Fall Mountain, Monadnock and Sunapee at Hooper Golf Course, to move to 8-1 on the season.
Conant posted the five best scores on the day. Sophomore Braeden Dion was medalist, scoring 23 points in the stableford match. A stableford match distributes points based on the number of strokes taken rather than playing straight stroke play. Per NHIAA rules, three points are awarded for par, four points for a birdie, two points for a bogey, one point for double bogey and no points for anything above a double. A team’s top four scorers count toward the team total.
The Orioles finished with 78 points on the afternoon. Fall Mountain was second with 53, followed by Sunapee (48) and Monadnock (42).
“It’s golf, so sometimes it’s your day, sometimes it’s not your day, but I’d say as a team we’ve been pretty solid,” said Dion. “I think this year we have definitely improved a lot from years past.”
“Coach Drew has been so clutch,” Dion added. “It was weird coming into the season, not knowing about a coach. We didn’t know if we were going to have a team this season. But I think we’ve bounced back from that.”
Dion was followed by four of his teammates in Tuesday’s round. Jordan Ketola carded 19 points while Marcus Somero, Draven Seppala and Chance Derosier each put up 18 points.
The Orioles graduated just one player from last year’s seventh place finish at the state tournament.
“A lot of them knew and understood where they were coming into the year,” said Arsenault. “First couple of days, it was just about getting out there and seeing them hit . . . My expectations were pretty high after that. I didn’t really know what kind of teams we’d be facing, but I felt pretty confident in our team.”
Tuesday kicked off a stretch of three matches in three days for the Orioles, which includes a rematch with rivals Mascenic. The Vikings are Conant’s only loss this season, winning 66-63 on Aug. 30. The teams both play out of The Shattuck. Mascenic has been a Division IV power for years. The Vikings are 14-0 atop the division.
“The goal is always to beat Mascenic and win a championship,” said Somero. “We’re definitely the underdogs, but Conant-Mascenic is always just such a good rivalry.”
“We want to beat them and they want to beat us,” said Arsenault. “And using the same facility as them, we see them on the practice greens and the range. I think that pushes the guys to stay on top of their game.”
Fall Mountain’s two wins on Tuesday were a big step toward reaching it’s year-end goal — making the Division IV State Tournament on Oct. 12 at North Conway Country Club. The top eight teams (including teams tied for eighth place) advance to the state tournament.
In a division loaded at the top with few open postseason spots, the Wildcats (8-6) sit ninth, right in the conversation.
The Wildcats were led on Tuesday by brothers Porter and Ledger Willett, who each carded 15 points. Camden Fuller had 14 points while Jon Grenier finished with nine. Donnie Tucker (8) and Bella Bowman (4) rounded out the Fall Mountain lineup.
“The goal is to always make the state tournament as a team,” said Fall Mountain coach Jason Lintner. “This is the first year we’eve had players that can’t play on any given day because we have the numbers to support more than a full lineup. It’s nice to have the ability to have more people to make up the score to compete.”
“We have to beat the teams we face that have a worse record than us, that is the key,” said Lintner. “We have a chance.”
Monadnock is a program in rebuild mode with just four players — one junior and three freshman. Junior Spencer Hickman led the Huskies with 16 points on Tuesday. Jack Colbert led the freshmen trio with 11 points while Garrett Clark had 10 points and Conner Smith had five points.
Clark has played as the Huskies’ No. 1 this season and done well to hold his own often being paired with upperclassmen.
“He’s learning every time out,” said Monadnock coach Rich Tasho. “He expects a lot of himself. He’s a freshman but he handles it. He’s not quite at the top tier with the best players in the state yet, but I expect with time that he will be up there.”
“There are cycles,” said Tasho of the rebuild. “We don’t want to add any extra pressure. We’re not playing on Sunday on TV. We’re trying to have fun. As long as we’re improving our score from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, we’ve had a good year.”
Conant is back in action today in Hopkinton to face Mascenic, Sunapee and hosts Hopkinton. Fall Mountain travels to face Mascenic, Supanee and hosts Campbell on Friday. Monadnock will host Fall Mountain and Hillsboro-Deering on Sept. 21 at Bretwood.
